While a great desk chair will go a long way in making your work day more comfortable, many ergonomic models come with pretty steep price tags. If you are dealing with an average chair, one of the best office chair cushions can go a long way in making it infinitely more body-friendly.

However, all office chair cushions are not created equal. Consider the following to find the right one for you and set up your desktop.

The best style for the most part

Experts interviewed by The Wirecutter show that most people will be best served by a flat and rectangular pad, and made of complicated, yet supportive materials. It will provide enough lifting and cushioning, without forcing your body into hyper-ergonomic poses. The Purple Seat Cushion fits these specifications nicely – and has earned something different as a result of offering convenience to office workers and road users alike – but it is expensive and can be difficult to approach because it is sold so often on Amazon. Fortunately, there are loads of other great alternatives, like my choices below, that offer luxurious comfort at more reasonable prices.

Orthopedic considerations

Anyone dealing with chronic pain may want a pillow that offers more focused support. A molded orthopedic seat cushion with memory foam helps redistribute pressure when sitting for long periods. Although the memory foam is notorious for overheating, some options come with a layer of cooling gel or ventilation holes. Most orthopedic options include coke cutouts (that’s the tailbone in layman’s terms), which saves you from the anguish that discovers me sitting on a fancy donut. If lower back pain is your concern, a conditional pillow can help support your spine in a neutral position and ease the discomfort from clinging. Lumbar support cushions for office chairs are also usually made from memory foam, and even the best ones may have a cool gel or breathable mesh – plus a strap to keep the same spot in the right place.

Pillow maintenance

Almost every option here includes a removable and machine washable cover that will go a long way to keeping your pillow look and feel fresh and clean. No matter where you station yourself to GSD, these pillows can help make your desk chair feel like your throne.

1. The best bang for your dollar

This classic memory foam office chair cushion is a great choice for anyone looking for a soft, dry, dry place but doesn’t need orthopedic bells and whistles. The 3-inch deep memory foam board competes with some of the mattress tops, all but eliminating pressure. The removable and machine washable mesh cover encourages airflow and has a rubber dot coating on one side to prevent it from moving around you. Despite its size and thickness, it is one of the budget-friendly memory foam chairs available on the market. “These are great for my office chair, both at work and at home. I get another one for the car,” one buyer noted.

2. The best purple seat cushion

If you prefer gel chair cushions, this is a spotty dope for the popular purple seat cushion – and especially less money. The lattice design distributes your weight evenly to reduce the pressure, without compromising the medical-grade cooling gel structure, allowing increased airflow so you don’t overheat. The washable, anti-skid laundry with anti-slip and carrying handle is convenient for people who might prefer to move their pillow from car to desk. One common complaint about office chair cushions is that they are too big or too small – this is available in two different sizes and thicknesses for perfect amounts of lift and seat lift. The buyer’s desk chair caused some sciatica pain, so they gave him a picture: “The first day to use this product and oh, what a difference!”

3. Best for cold offices

Offices somehow mysteriously freeze at any time of the year. And anyone who has ever enjoyed heated car seats knows that it feels like a spa at any time of the year. This heated chair cushion provides the same level of comfort but for your desktop. It features a lightweight layer of cushioning and warmth through far infrared heat that reaches up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit (with built-in overheating protection). It is powered by USB (or cigarette lighter if used in a car) and quickly heats up in three to five minutes. One reviewer noted that it is “great for comfort and warmth together.” The only downside is that there is no indication that you can remove the cover to wash it off, but shoppers echoed that it was still a nice little upgrade to take care of yourself.

4. The best orthopedic option

A bestselling orthopedic office chair cushion has it all, with one reviewer talking it “the Mercedes of all memory foam.” It has an U-shaped ergonomic design that helps relieve stress that can contribute to hip, leg or back pain, and a cut of coconut for added comfort. The 100% memory foam handles the response to heat so it uses body heat to shape the contours of your body and maintains such a customizable shape. The machine-washable cover features a slip-resistant rubber bottom, and comes in five different colors that can blend seamlessly into your work environment or add a cheerful pop of color. Buyers with everything from sciatica to scoliosis to pregnancy have reported relief from this little wonder.

5. The most breathable orthopedic pillow

Similar to the orthopedic selection above, this breathable office chair cushion features a classic ergonomically designed seat that helps relieve low back pain while the Coxie cut handles the tailbone pressure. However, it also features a three-inch memory foam that sucks in eco-friendly bamboo charcoal that helps absorb moisture and random odors, plus it comes with built-in ventilation channels that offer ultimate breathability. It also comes with a soft machine washable lid with a handle. “I bought my first CYCLEN seat cushion last spring, just before a long drive. Heaven! I’ve since bought one for the passenger, one for my office chair and two for our leather dining room chairs,” one buyer reported.

6. Best for conditional support

The full-length lumbar cushion provides comfort in the body including focused support in the lower back. It’s made of high-grade disgruntled memory foam and available in full, half-and-half-moon sizes, with options for cooling a gel or breathable mesh, making it one of the most versatile waist chair cushions on the market. Each single design features adjustable straps for safe fit and machine washable cover for comfortable handling. But, for those who are looking for conditional support but want an option that can also provide heated massage, consider this upgraded office chair cushion.

7. Best for improving your posture

This sturdy office-inspired pillow for office chairs gives you the same benefits with a zero-size full-size stability ball without the side eye of questionable co-workers. The balanced design forces you to use your core to stay upright, helping to strengthen those muscles to improve posture over time and reduce the effects of sitting over long periods. While it may not be most comfortable for long periods of time, you can control how soft or stable it is by adjusting the inflation level (including inflation needed, although the pump is not). I bought it on the recommendation of my chiropractor, “one buyer noted.” I got up to stretch and get water, and my core was like wet spaghetti. You may not feel it, but you get on with the muscles a bit as you stare at your screen. “

8. Best set: seat cushion and conditional support pillow

If your needs change according to the day, a seat cushion and memory foam system allows you to customize your support. The seat cushion features an ergonomic design with a Coxix cut and a layer of heat-dissipating gel. In contrast, the conditional pillow has a breathable mesh and has a strap that will fit securely over the back of your seat. The soft covers are machine washable, and this set features rainproof cover (the third part) which is great for camping or outdoor sports. One reviewer commented that “the pillow supports me perfectly, and the conditional pillow is great because I can adjust it according to how I sit. Without any pain. “