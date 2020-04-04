8 C-Dramas To Watch When You Need a Pick-Up

There are several plays that have been, if you want to watch a choice, and there is no secret that a play like this helps to improve the mood of people. If you need a good laugh, be it a fun moment, a funny or sweet moment to fill your time, or a heart-warming story, check out eight Chinese dramas below, as the show is only available!

Warning: child spoilers for the following drama.

Scary funny

“The Joy of Life”

“Joy of Life” based on the novel of travel time, although the play is not exactly about those who travel the past, because the rules of drama about the genre. To get around this, the main character of Fan Xian (Zhang Ruo Yun) begins as a baby with knowledge and memories in the modern world. He grew up in a hopeless world until the assassination attempt forced him out of his home and investigated the truth. He writes on various adventures and slowly reveals the truth about him.

If you are looking for a scary drama, “Joy of Life” is a great choice to consider! This series is a hot topic as it delves into action-packed comedies and comedies. Fantastic written dialogue that brings out the character’s wiciness and provides a laugh for the words. The fun and encounter of Fan Xian is also enjoyable as the ensemble works well and captures comedic moments. The show is also a beloved series in the second season of work!

Catch the first episode of “Joy of Life”:

Watch Now

“Go Princess Go”

“Go Princess Go” follows the famous playwright Zhang Peng, who eventually arrives at the swimming pool where he regularly transports her past Zhang Peng Peng (Zhang Tian Ai), as the crown princess. At first, she was horrified at being involved in a woman’s body, but decided to take advantage of the situation and interact with the women around her. However, as I grew older, it became clear that he was attracted to the Crown’s wife, Qi Sheng (Peter Sheng).

The modest fans don’t like this drama. This is a series that hits a low budget and is not afraid to shock itself. Zhang Tian Ai did a great job as Peng Peng, and the plot was hilarious. Peng Peng stole the spotlight for a funny character and fun while they annoying people around her. Romance is like a comedic because the duo don’t get along well and try to push each other’s buttons. Despite the limitations of this drama, in terms of production, the show has become an online hit for audiences who want the drama to be less serious.

Lightweight puppets

“In Power”

Lu Yi (Allen Ren) is commissioned by the Emperor to investigate the loss of a coastal defense map. Along the way, he goes to Yuan Jinxia (Tan Song Yun), who is also an official, despite having lower rank. He heads to the first meeting but eventually cooperates as the case progresses. Personalities and ways of solving different cases, but ultimately feeling comfortable with each other during the investigation process.

“In Power” is a stunning investigation drama. Lu Yi’s strong and vicious persona gives contrast to Jinxia’s charming and vivid personality. These differences are what make the drama so enjoyable because they have to work with each other even when there are ways to solve the case. Furthermore, romance is evolving fast, and it’s really exciting to see the dynamics that change as the romance plays out. For a series of hilarious romance series, check this out.

Catch the first episode of “In Power”:

Watch Now

“Little Thing Called First Love”

As the title implies, the drama features a young love story between Liang You Nian (Lai Kuanlin) and Xia Miao Miao (Zhao Jin Mai). Xia Miao Miao is an average girl who is a smart and popular student, You Nian. More than just romance, these two students share their dreams with support.

The event was quite cute and deeper than expected. Miao Miao experienced a physical transformation as the drama progressed, but what was surprising was that it was not the main focus of the drama. Not to mention the change, “A Little Thing Called First Love” shows how Miao Miao refined her studies and how she went about her dream of making clothes. In addition, when you are Nian as a whole circle of skills and talents, she does everything in her power to achieve her goal of becoming an architect and completing her mother’s building starts but never ends. Those who love romance and well-written stories about young people growing up and moving on are trying.

Catch the first episode of “A Little Thing Called First Love”:

Watch Now

Refreshing Drama

“The best partner”

Dai Xi (And Ying Ying) knows about the law but does not have a license. Luo Bin (Jin Dong), a reputable lawyer, sees her talent and decides to take her behind. They work together to solve a variety of cases; However, there are times when Dai Xi is trying to bring in Luo Bin. Weah, Dai Xi justice justice for people who do not have the help may replace Luo Bin also.

Drama legal is absolutely fun to watch because Dai Xi tend to take cases that helps those who need, such as the elderly or those who can not pay the legal fees that great. Although this decision is not good for a law firm as a business, it is firmly committed to its ability to protect it. Indeed watch when you find justice for these people. Luo Bin, who tends to be more pragmatic, is finally warming up with a strong moral compass. When they become a team, as a present to view the competitors and those who feared that trying to cheat others.

Catch the first episode of “Best Partner”:

Watch Now

“The First Half of My Life”

Luo Zi Jun (Ma Yi Li) seemed to have lived a perfect and ideal: they marry a husband who had a good life, to have a caretaker for them, and have the time in the world for shopping and buy luxury goods as desired. But her life was so downcast that his wife Chen Jun Sheng (Lei Jia Yin) want to be a divorced man. Zi Jun decides to take her life, be her own, and find her again with the help of her best friend Tang Jing (Yuan Quan) and Tang Jing’s girlfriend, He Han (Jin Dong).

“Half of My Life” provides an excellent character development for female leads. Especially the response to his ex-wife seems impatient – believing that he has lived as he should, he could not have lived without her. As Zi Jun struggles and often needs the support of Tang Jing and He Han, he becomes stronger and realizes that he can be miserable. This is a great show about women growing up, navigating the world once again, and winning!

Catch the first episode of “The First Half of My Life”:

Watch Now

Worship drama

“Little Reunion”

“A Little Reunion” followed three family dynamics and how to maximize their children are all different. Fang Yuan (Huang Lei) and Tong Wen Jie (Hai Qing) have a son who score close to the class in the class, and she took the challenge to boost male Wen Jie who came from the countryside. Song Qian (Tao Hong) Qiao Wei and Dong (Sha Yi) is a divorced couple who are perdhita bitter since it affects the mental state of children and women. Finally, Liu Jing (Yong Mei) and Ji Sheng Li (Wang Yan Hui) work to form a bond with their son after living away from him because of Ji Sheng Li’s work obligations. Tensions are rising in families as employment and gaokao challenges are coming up (national school entrance exams) for children to drop.

As a fan of school / youth drama, this one is my favorite! This did a good job to explore the adults about children and learn from mistakes. She apologized, they reflect, and although it can be stopped in time, they can also carry a willingness to support the child. Series is also working on a project to solve the situation of mental children, especially school tidbits implementation sessions to help students overcome stress or stairs between parents and children. There are some really good times that will make you cry with your family members and a fun scene as you begin to understand.

“When We Are Naked”

Yang Xi (Wan Peng) spends his birthday money buying a bicycle. Unfortunately, thieves ran away. During the pursuit, the classroom laboratory exploded from the students’ experiments and led to Yang Xi’s foot injury. When school finally starts, Hua Biao (Hou Ming Hao) returns to her classroom, and she learns that she was seriously injured. Although not the first time, he was a very good friend in his early life.

Viewers who have a good show should give this series a go! Entering Hua Biao to school may have led to wild rumors about her, but she is truly one of the sweetest, most thoughtful, and enduring characters. She did that work for someone else, such as taking Xing missing after she failed to improve academics and provides grandmother. Even more practical that saw Yang Xi and his colleagues again more properly to be able to exclude some of the burden that had been there since she experienced trust others. Overall, the show is a great story about friendship and family, and watching it is definitely going to get hot.

Catch the first episode of “When We Were Young”:

Watch Now

Hey Soompiers, what kind of drama do you do when you have to choose?

isms as a long-running drama and a variety of fans of the show. Please feel free to drop any edible recommendations.

Now watching: “Once again,” “Miss Truth,” and “Love Thousands of Years”

Expect: “Murderous Relations in the Tower of the Horizon,” “Sweet Love Story,” and “Ordinary Glory”