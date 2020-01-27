8 Confusing Raised Corvettes (and 7 Confusing Raised Miatas)

Many people want to customize their vehicles. They equip their cars with headlights, spoilers, rims, tinted windows and some strange modifications. It seems that larger vehicles are taking over the market, so even owners of sports cars and sedans seem to want larger vehicles. Some owners of the Chevrolet Corvette and Mazda Miata feel that they are not satisfied with the standard suspension of their vehicles, which is why they decide to raise their vehicles.

In some cases it looks good, but in most cases it is not right. After all, Corvette and Miata are roadsters. Therefore, they should be driven as such and look like this. However, some owners do not believe that they will raise their vehicles, and some will also equip them with larger wheels.

We’ve put together photos of Corvette and Miata lifts that can’t help but raise your eyebrows.

15 A donk

about things

If you modify a vehicle to look like a donk, it can look appealing. The problem with this is that the wheels are too big. This raised suspension not only makes it difficult to enter the car, it also looks like parts of the car are missing. Not the biggest lifting.

14 How to ruin a classic

via Pinterest

Corvettes from the 1960s were among the best that were ever made. They were elegant and performed well. Normal wheels definitely fit a Corvette from the 1960s much better than big ones. With the wheels that this owner chose, this classic Corvette looks like a tractor. The owner should rethink his approach to mods.

13 A classic becomes a racket

about hotcars

A modification is all that is necessary to ruin a perfectly functioning vehicle. When lifting a vehicle, make sure that the wheels match the raised suspension. A massive gap between the wheels and the fenders affects the appearance. There is no doubt that this modification actually makes the car slower.

12 On a mission

via Flickr

Sometimes bigger is not always better. If you take a sporty car like a Corvette and try to turn it into a vehicle that resembles a monster truck, it doesn’t always work. In this case, that was definitely not the case. Although the car looks a lot harder, it’s not the look you want on a sporty vehicle.

11 all-wheel drive

via Corvetteblogger

Some people thought it was a good idea to convert their Corvettes into SUVs. So they used the body of the car and built it on a four-wheel drive platform. Now you can drive the car off-road, but the Corvette’s chassis is not suitable for difficult terrain. So much for all this work.

10 Turned into an agricultural vehicle

via Hagerty

This way you can ensure that you can drive a Corvette on inhospitable roads. Just mount it on massive wheels and then you can turn it into an agricultural vehicle. If you are using a Corvette in a farm, this may be the best option to prevent the case from being damaged as much as possible.

9 Road Warrior

via Carscoops

This car looks like something you would find on the set of a Mad Max movie. The owner pretty much took it off and decided to turn it into a sturdy vehicle that can be driven in rough terrain. The tuner definitely did the job, but it also lost the appeal of the classic Corvette design.

8 monster truck

via Pinterest

It is possible to turn a sexy car like a Corvette into a monster truck. This modification proves it. The owner of this vehicle did some things right. He not only has a running board so that people can get into the vehicle, but also the fenders to adapt them to the big wheels.

7 Better view of the street

about Auto Evolution

A raised car gives the driver a better view of the road, but works best with large vehicles. If you take a small vehicle like a Miata and try to convert it into a larger vehicle, it may not work. If you consider that it is a convertible, it looks much better on the ground.

6 A visually similar pickup

via auto choke

Not only can you turn a Corvette into a monster truck, you can also turn a Miata into a pickup. The owner of this model did a good job of remodeling, but maybe it would have been better to buy a pickup instead of a Miata.

5 chill out on the beach

about chrome jewels

Have you always wanted to roam the beach with your Miata? Now it is possible. The owner of this Miata has shown that you can do this by lifting it up and attaching wheels that look like they were designed for a Jeep. This is a way to get a sporty car to the beach without worrying about getting stuck in the sand.

4 Turned into an off-roader

via Miata forum

It’s not just Corvettes that can turn into off-road vehicles, but also Miatas. It seems that the owner of this Miata wanted to take his vehicle off the road, so he mounted bigger wheels on it and set off. The splashes of dirt on the vehicle show that he stuck his car through the wringer.

3 smashed and injured

via Pinterest

Some people endure their vehicles with an enormous punishment. The owner of this Miata turned his car into a hard drive so he could explore all types of terrain. He also cut out the trunk to attach two large wheels and dented the vehicle in several places.

2 Mad Max Mobile

via Pinterest

Not only is it possible to turn a car like a Corvette and Miata into a monster truck or pickup truck, but you can also make it a Mad Max vehicle. This modification is unique and worthy of recognition, but a Miata is so appealing because it is sporty and not a street buggy.

1 looks like a jeep

about reddit

According to Motor Trend, a 2019 Mazda Miata MX-5 only takes 5.7 seconds to reach 0 to 60 miles per hour. It’s pretty quick. If you lift it up and stick big tires like the ones in this photo, the car will slow down. It’s best to just keep the Miata as the default design.

