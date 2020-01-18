8 cute interactions between BTS and TXT that warmed our hearts

For the past seven years, since 2013, BTS was the only K-pop boy group under Big Hit Entertainment, until TXT joined the family in 2019. Since then, fans of both groups have been delighted with the news. senior / junior relationship, and have always anticipated their possible interactions.

This feature may not contain all the comforting moments between the label comrades, but here is a selection of the most adorable interactions between BTS and TXT so far!

1. When Jimin congratulated TXT on its debut

Always so thoughtful, Jimin tweeted a message of encouragement to new recruits from Big Hit Entertainment, TXT, giving them support and wishing them good luck on their long-awaited debut.

2. When V was the star of the live show of Beomgyu and Yeonjun

On a live broadcast, Beomgyu and Yeonjun were making bears out of clay when V joined his hoobaes. He praised TXT and congratulated them for their hard work on their album. He also briefly greeted MOA before leaving the two members to reconnect with their fans.

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y60ssaCIUXc (/ incorporated)

3. When all the Big Hit comrades got together in the locker room

This interaction was special because it involved not only BTS and TXT but also their sunbae, Lee Hyun, who also made an appearance. He brought a bag of pretzels for the members, and the comrades ended up sharing snacks and conversations. While getting to know each other a little, the BTS obviously does its best to make the TXT feel more comfortable around them.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JxYeyKMgAv4 (/ integrated)

4. When TXT joined BTS on their “Boy With Luv” stage

How many times have we wished to see BTS share the spotlight with its comrades? Too much to count. With TXT being the newest addition to the family, we finally got a glimpse of that with this adorable scene! Although TXT stayed on the far right during the recall, it was only a matter of time before BTS called them to join their festive performance.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NL1d5Ifa1LU (/ integrated)

5. When J-Hope taught Huening Kai something very sweet

J-Hope is not called a sunbeam for nothing. One of his many delicious moments was when he asked what Huening Kai had in his bum bag. Dumbfounded by the silence, J-Hope taught him to say that “the hearts of the fans are here”, which makes this scene shared between them two very moving.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-d1GDo9eJ4Y (/ integrated)

6. When BTS and TXT linked during their tours in the United States

It seems that the quintet still can’t get used to being around BTS, because they got nervous the moment they learned they were coming. TXT answered questions about their performances in the United States and expressed their amazement at the BTS concert in Chicago, which they attended. Finally, they prepared a small set for their seniors which provoked all kinds of reactions from the members.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1VWpDH3rQRQ (/ integrated)

7. When BTS and TXT greeted each other at the 2019 Melon Music Awards

Just when you think you’ve seen everything, these humble label comrades continue to feed us with real moments! Since 2019, the Melon Music Awards have been the bands’ first joint participation, it goes without saying that TXT was thrilled to be seated next to BTS, and the excitement increased when they approached to welcome them.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFxwXynsFmk (/ embedded)

8. When Jin lent Soobin his birthday hat

Jin has always surprised us with the most unique and fashionable outfits in public, and this time he wore a birthday hat on the red carpet of the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards to celebrate his birthday on December 4. Later, that same hat found its way to Soobin, whose birthday is December 5. Although this interaction has not been exactly observed, the comment from TXT is largely satisfactory!

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1sPisEpMZQ (/ integrated)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rpoya9Kjbuk (/ integrated)

Which BTS x TXT interaction is your favorite? Which ones did we miss? Let us know in the comments below!

