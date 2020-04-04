8 cute luggage pieces

Second, only the thrill of travel is the thrill of planning for it, from booking accommodation to choosing your mandatory stops. Travel should be fun. However, luggage tends to lead more with function – and certainly looks stable. But that should not be the case. In fact, there are some raised luggage pieces out there that can inspire joy. Sure, a cute luggage might not re-do your oversized flight, but it’s your home away from home on the open road, and the right bag can be quite a smile.

First, you have to decide on material. Luggage cases with hard protectors in various colors and examples – even in shapes – can be cast in a prominent style that is easy to locate and claim as a cargo or enviable. Soft cloth luggage can come in perforated solids, but some are now manufactured with bag-inspired sewing and shiny gold hardware.

In terms of size, an overnight bag will see you through fast travel, but you may also need something bigger for vacations that will last a week or more. The ideal size varies from person to person. If you are a frequent flyer, measurements will be most important for your reliable attraction. The normal local pull size is usually around 22 by 14 by 9 inches (including the wheels). International cargo sizes are usually smaller, with greater variability between airlines. To err on the side of caution, it is always best to check the restrictions of a particular airline before you fly. If you are planning on checking a bag, the most common standard size for embedded bags reaches a linear 62-inch size, although many people will choose a 25-inch medium bag.

Whatever you choose, these cute suitcases are geared toward reaching your destination in style.

1. Pretty geometric submission set

This cute suitcase set, which includes modern gemstone cutting, will turn heads inside a sea of ​​black nylon luggage. The glossy hard material is lightweight and stable to protect expensive cargo, while the 360-degree sporty spinner wheels lead to navigation in narrow and busy terminals. Each bag in the kit is within the most common local carrying size limits, with the scroll suitcase measuring 22 inches (height) and the 13-inch cosmetic bag. “So beautiful. People are actually stopping me to see them,” waved one buyer. And if you worry about washing a cute case like this, another buyer wrote: “I tried magic erasers and it worked like magic!”

2. Luxury-looking suitcase available in a variety of sizes

White marble suitcases are not only impossibly chic and trendy, but the print will also help with scratching and camouflage, making it both beautiful and practical. There are also fun prints and shades to choose from, including luxury-looking metals, such as rose gold. The hard-side luggage is expandable and includes double-sided packaging to maximize every square inch. Buyers love this series because it was light in weight, when one reviewer commented, “(The box) was so easy to pick up, doubtless honestly it really is my suitcase inside.”

It’s also a spacious 28-inch option with plenty of room to serve you overseas. The biggest size is featured here, but there’s also a nice interchangeable option. All luggage in this series has built-in spinner wheels for telescopic handle plus mobility. And if you’re traveling hard, This is backed by a 10 year limited warranty.

Available colors: 14

Available Sizes: A number of carrying case sizes and tested, including several sets

3. This non-basic black carrying case

A stylish black suitcase actually stands out on the carousel as it is featured in a classic checkered texture. ABS’s glossy hard shell offers durability, and comes with plenty of other thoughtful features, such as 360-degree spinner wheels and double-sided packing space, plus multiple top and side handles. Corner guards provide another layer of protection for vulnerable areas, and “fit” zippers make a long-lasting suitcase that will last for years. Just be aware of this, even though the attraction is extremely high Local size limits, this is a little too big for some international overhead bins.

Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Multiple bag sizes, including one set of three pieces.

4. Laptop backpack suitcase set for laptop perfect for work trips

This Kenneth Cole padded travel kit comes with a 22-inch entry for easy storage in most original home bins, plus a portable laptop backpack (it’s padded) for all your essentials, making it perfect for any business trip – and really any kind of trip. The sharp chevron pattern and gleaming gold hardware provide a particularly upscale touch in the expandable suitcase, and the 360-degree spinning wheels promise to move as fast as you do. “Stylish and practical,” concluded one buyer. “This elegant suitcase is light and spacious. I often get compliments on how beautiful and stylish it is.”

Available colors: 4

Available Sizes: A number of carrying case sizes and tested, including several sets

5. Amazing multi-size metallic luggage set for all your travel needs

A metallic suitcase set is simple yet so amazing. Coming in three comfortable sizes, this hard trio is made of lightweight, durable ABS plastic and features 360-degree spinner wheels that make them even easier to roll. They have TSA-approved integrated locks to keep your belongings safe in the duplex packaging space.

“It’s a beautiful and sturdy luggage set and well made. Three perfect sizes!” Said one reviewer. Another buyer enthused, “Took it to Japan and back to the United States! (…) The paint is perfect for me to place on the luggage rack! The wheels are still in great shape after rolling on uneven surfaces!”

6. Duplicate this vegan leather that can attach to your suitcase

It’s stylish vegan Duffel leather, with gold-toned hardware, produces an upgraded weekend bag or even a fashionable gym bag thanks to the removable shoulder strap. But this is especially great for flying, as the two strap luggage straps on the back of the bag slide securely over your extended luggage handle and allow you to maneuver through the airport without supervision. You can get this vegan leather bag in a black espiano or leather-like blush, but my favorite is the padded version that seems to have been blessed by Coco Chanel herself. “I freaking love this bag,” one shopper bought. “I bought it as a carry / weekend bag and it did not disappoint. It is so cute, spacious and of good quality!”

Available colors: 2

Available sizes: One double size, plus the option of a padded handbag

7. Vintage inspired suitcase with trunk straps

The actual vintage trunk would be pretty cumbersome to travel with these days, but with this modern and future hard-luggage case, at least you get the classic (and adorable) trunk straps. The vintage-style suitcases are featured in the Spiano Poe finish – the texture actually helps to mask scratches – and is cut into two vegan leather straps. You need to look at the larger size shown here, but there is also the option of continuing to meet most international size requirements.

Amazon shoppers battled about how good their luggage was, with one reviewer noting that “a great product for the price. Used it on a number of international and international trips. Holds well so far.” The nostalgic design features thoughtful twentieth-century details, including two equally sized interior compartments separated by a mesh divider, and four 360-degree spinning wheels.

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 3 (21.6 inches, 26.7 inches or 30.7 inches)

8. Budget-friendly travel in color from fun prints

A small carrying case is a great place to start or end your collection. This matching set is available in several bright colors (40 options in total) and is perfect for short trips and nights. Plus, it’s easy to identify no matter where your travels take you. Because the attraction only measures 20 inches, it also has to meet many international airline size limits. The suitcase features inline (non-rotating) roller skates and the briefcase includes a removable shoulder strap to keep your hands free. “It’s a great suitcase set and a very reasonable price,” commented one buyer who bought two. “They are very stable, easy to care for (even my daughter can pull hers) and they have plenty of room.”

Available colors: 40

Available sizes: 2-piece set (14-inch and 20-inch) or 4-piece set (14-inch, 20-inch, 24-inch, 28-inch)

Also great: beautiful and protective suitcase cover

When you’re in the mood for an update but don’t want to buy any more luggage, this decorative suitcase cover brings new life to old bags and turns black suitcases into something you can actually choose from afar. Although they are certainly lovely to look at, these stretched suitcase covers also provide an extra layer of protection from scratches and even theft. They are also washed in the machine. One buyer sprang up: “It’s easiest to find my luggage, and everything matches and makes me look so complex.”