8 escape blaze at Mount Washington chalet close to Comox

Fireplace broken a chalet Saturday night time on Mount Washington. 8 men and women escaped.

Periods Colonist

Eight people today escaped unhurt when a Mount Washington chalet caught hearth Saturday night.

The Oyster River Volunteer Fire Rescue Affiliation been given the call all-around 10 p.m. and 4 firefighters primarily based at the ski vacation resort responded straight away, stated fireplace chief Bruce Eco-friendly.

They achieved the chalet on utility terrain motor vehicles, for the reason that there is no road entry in the alpine village, Green mentioned.

“They were able to use our UTV to get entry to the developing, hook up the fireplace hydrants, begin placing drinking water on the fire,” he mentioned.

Additional crews from the volunteer office arrived soon right after and helped set out the flames for various hours. Firefighters ended up still performing Sunday early morning to extinguish scorching places.

“Because there is heaps of snow on the roof, for security we’re not going to set any firefighters in there, because there is no want, so it is just genuine really hard for us to get in to access all the incredibly hot places that are even now burning,” Inexperienced reported.

The fire does not seem to be suspicious, he explained.

This is the initially time the Mount Washington-based mostly crews have responded to a blaze considering the fact that the Oyster River office took more than fire defense at the vacation resort in December 2017.

“We have a storage container up there that’s bought fire machines up on the mountain with the notion in the in the vicinity of upcoming to have a fireplace hall up on Mount Washington,” Environmentally friendly said.

In advance of the arrangement, hearth crews only responded to flames if there was imminent hazard to human existence. In February 2015, inhabitants watched as 3 chalets burned to the floor.

The incident prompted the Comox Valley Regional District to create a steering committee of home entrepreneurs, nearby strata representatives and Mount Washington proprietors to check out choices to set up a local fireplace security service.