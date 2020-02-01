8 European sports cars we loved in this decade (and 7 we didn’t love)

The 2010s would definitely be a top decade as they gave us some of the coolest sports cars ever. This is due to the fact that technological advances have reached an all-time high for many of these cars, which has led them to reach new speeds. But even though this is a golden decade, it is clear that it has also given us some really disappointing sports cars.

With everything that has been stared at so far, in this article we will look at 8 European sports cars that we have loved in this decade and 7 that we have not loved. It is important to note that these cars will come from many different manufacturers, as well as years of release. Ultimately, it’s fair to say that the good guys were amazing, while the bad guys hit rock bottom ever.

Let’s put this show on the road without further delay!

15 Loved: 2013 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

The 2013 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta is definitely a sports car that would receive a lot of love. I mean how could it not? This vehicle had an immense speed with perfect handling. This type of car gives the manufacturer such high praise from consumers.

14 Loved: 2013 Lamborghini Veneno

The 2018 Lamborghini Veneno can certainly be described as one of the top sports cars of the past decade. This is due to the clear fact that it not only brought a great sense of style, but also a lot of reliability. It’s an expensive top-of-the-range sports car that, to be honest, fits your garage well if you could find one.

13 Loved: 2013 Rolls-Royce Wraith

The 2013 Rolls-Royce Wraith is definitely a car from the past decade that was absolutely loved. This is due to the fact that the manufacturer has combined high speeds with a pronounced sense of luxury. It was unlike anything we saw from this wonderful brand. In a sense, it led to great progress from them.

12 Loved: 2016 Mercedes-Benz GT class

The Mercedes-Benz GT-Class 2016 is definitely a vehicle that many people would love. This is because it not only has a nice style, but also a very high level of performance. It’s honestly getting on in years, so it’s definitely a great car to see when it’s needed.

11 Loved: 2016 Jaguar F-Type

The Jaguar F-Type 2016 is one of the best cars of the past decade. It brought back the legendary series and enabled performance at a level that many other sports cars cannot match. As a result, many people definitely want to include one of these top sports cars in their garages, even if it’s a little older now.

10 Loved: 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman

The 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman is another top sports car of the past decade. This vehicle is definitely one that has a lot of speed, but it thrives even more because it controls it immensely. This is really one of the best cars Nissan has ever given us. That’s why we still love this car immensely.

9 Loved: 2011 Porsche 911

The 2011 Porsche 911 presented the next generation of this series. It can rightly be said that the manufacturer threw it out of the park because this vehicle had a completely new level of technological components, which improved its quality immensely. For this reason, we still recommend buying today.

8 Loved: Maserati GranTurismo 2015

The 2015 Maserati GranTurismo is definitely a car that we would love a lot because it perfectly showed the reason why this series is still so popular. This is due to the fact that it combines perfectly high speeds with an amazing overall style. People will definitely want this car for years to come.

7 Didn’t love: 2017 BMW Z4

The 2017 BMW Z4 has definitely not reached the level one would have expected. As a result, the publication would perform poorly in sales as its reputation fell dramatically. His massive engine problems have only increased dramatically since its release, which has led to a further decline in grace.

6 Didn’t love: 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

The 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class had a lot of potential when it first entered the primary market, but that would soon change. This is due to the clear fact that it was rushed during its development phases. For this reason, we would not recommend anyone to buy this vehicle. It doesn’t do a good job after the success of this brand.

5 Didn’t love: 2017 BMW M2

The BMW M2 2017 is definitely a car that the automotive world would not be too happy with. This is due to the clear fact that it was associated with an abundance of serious chassis and handling problems. In a way, drivers would feel very uncomfortable using this car because it was clearly unreliable from the start.

4 Didn’t love: 2017 Fiat 124 Spider

The 2017 Fiat 124 Spider came into the automotive world with a lot of hype when it brought back the classic series. However, it is obvious that the manufacturer has not built this vehicle well, as it already has significant problems with the transmission and the electrical system. That’s why we definitely don’t love this car now.

3 Didn’t love: 2015 Alfa Romeo 4C

The 2015 Alfa Romeo 4C should be a top car. However, this would change soon, as it is obvious that this car has significant handling problems. The series would suffer a serious blow after this release, as many people consider it one of the worst sports cars to buy due to its unreliability.

2 Didn’t love: 2018 BMW i8

The 2018 BMW i8 is a car that continues to upset enthusiasts because it had the potential to be a solid vehicle. However, this would not come to fruition since it was obviously not built with sufficient care. This definitely made it vulnerable to having a lot of structural problems from the start.

1 Didn’t love: 2019 Lamborghini Aventador

This list is rounded off by the Lamborghini Aventador 2019. This car is definitely one that hasn’t received much love during its time in the primary market, since it was clear that it would continue to have many serious engine and transmission problems. Therefore, it would be advisable to avoid this today.

