8 events you can attend this weekend to support Australia’s call for bushfires in London

As a city that has grown used to dealing with disasters in recent times – albeit mostly of an artificial type – there is a lot of sympathy in London for the horrible plight faced by many people in Australia caught in the recent bush fires.

The fact that there are so many Australians in London working, studying or on sabbaticals only increases the level of support and sympathy.

It’s great to see that Londoners have volunteered to help, and with Australia’s annual Australia Day celebration this Saturday (January 25), there will be a large number of charitable events, parties and fundraisers in the capital in which you can get involved.

They will all raise funds to help families affected by the fires, to support firefighters and help save endangered wildlife.

The bush fires have claimed the lives of at least 28 people, including volunteer firefighters, since their start last September. Flaming hells also wiped out thousands of animals in the bush, devastating wildlife populations and habitats.

We have all seen the photos of the cute koalas killed by the flames on television, not to mention the families who had to flee their homes. So it’s a great time to get involved.

1. Riley’s Rash

At the Riley in Haymarket, there’s a gold and green themed party that starts at 6 p.m. 20% of all revenue from ticket sales will go to the causes of bush fires.

For only £ 10, you will get a VB beer at the entrance and everything you can eat at a buffet dinner.

All the details on how to book tickets are here

2. The Feast of Hell

There is a huge party / fundraiser for the day in Australia at a club in South London, unfortunately called Infernos, at Clapham High Street.

There will be an Australian theme, with Australian tunes played all night, live music by cover band Bondi Beach Bums, comedians and stage games. 100% of ticket sales purchased via this Facebook link will – according to the organizers – go to the Red Cross disaster relief fund. See here.

3. Two brewers hang out at night

There is a 24-hour fundraiser at Two Brewers in Clapham High Street, starting on Sunday January 26 at 2 p.m. and continuing until 2 a.m. – it might be a good idea to book Monday without a job.

There will be 21 drag and non-drag numbers on stage and the event is reserved for over 18s. It’s £ 8 at the door and all the money will go to firefighters and wildlife support

4. Drinking session in Old Street

At Old Street Brewery, they will donate 10% of the profits from Old Street Brewery beers sold on January 25 for relief and recovery after the Red Cross disaster for Australians who lost their homes. Details here

5. Airs of Copper Tap

The Peckham High Street Copper Tap will also raise funds and show classic Australian movies, blast tunes and serve meat pies and fairy bread!

6. The Belushi Manna

At Belishi at Shepherd’s Bush, there will be a Bushfire Relief Appeal where you will be “surrounded by great people, unreal music and live sports directly from Straya”. One hundred percent of the profits from January 26 will go to bushfire calls.

7. Wine hour

Clerkenwell Boy, a London-based, Australian-born food influencer used his Instagram account to launch a series of food-themed events at London restaurants to raise money for the cause.

Above all, it promotes the need to drink Australian wine in the wine-growing regions of the Australian hills so that more import orders are placed with producers, thus giving them essential liquidity to fight fires.

There are also gourmet meal nights and special menus prepared all over London to help raise funds.

You can find all the details here

8. Footy Fundraising

At Victoria Park on February 8 starting at 1 p.m., there will be a football fundraiser followed by events at Victoria in the Mile End. See here for more details.

You will find more events for Australia Day and beyond here

City support

Square Mile businesses are urged to extend their hand of support around the world to help Australia recover from the devastating bush fires.

The City of London is partnering with the Australian High Commission to organize a fundraising dinner to raise thousands of pounds.

The high-level dinner will take place at the official residence of the Lord Mayor of London at Mansion House.

Lord Mayor William Russell said: “The Australian bushfires are absolutely devastating. Lives have been lost, homes burnt down and communities completely torn apart by this disaster.

“International aid is urgently needed and we must act now.

“The city of London is ready to play its part and I hope this charity event will help raise thousands of pounds for this urgent cause.”

Fundraising guests in March will include representatives from Australian companies based in the United Kingdom, city businesses, and traditional Livery companies.

It is feared that the bush fire season will continue for several months, leading to further destruction of human life and homes.

The Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, George Brandis, welcomed the fundraising.

He said: “The peoples of our two countries have always been there for each other when needed, both in wartime and in peacetime emergencies; the response of the british people to the urgency of the australian bush fires illustrates once again the solid ties between us. “

The Society donates millions of pounds to charities each year.

The last two mayors, Charles Bowman and Peter Estlin, traveled to Australia as global ambassadors for financial and professional services in the United Kingdom. The cities of Perth, Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney were on their routes.

Two years ago, the Company commissioned two reports – Building a Bridge and Strengthening Our Strengths – from the International Investment Service to develop better ties with Australia and New Zealand.

Paramedics to the rescue

As the BBC recently reported, the London Ambulance Service (LAS) has raised almost £ 7,000 to help the relief effort in Australia.

The money they collected must be sent to the Australian Red Cross, which has staff and volunteers placed in the communities affected by the fire.

An incredible quarter of paramedics in London come from Australia, so it’s easy to see that there would have been a lot of goodwill.

Read more

Ways to Donate

The main ways to donate are:

WWF is making a huge appeal to try to protect Australian wildlife, including the cute koalas we have seen on television. Donate here

The Australian Red Cross is doing a lot to try to support the communities affected by the disaster, you can donate here

Kangaroo Island, which attracts over 140,000 visitors each year, relies heavily on the tourism industry to stay alive with fires that threaten the livelihoods of local business owners.

It is also estimated that more than 20,000 koalas have been killed on the island

The Prime Minister of South Australia and the mayor of Kangaroo Island have approved a relief fund set up to assist in the recovery of the island.

