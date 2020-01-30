8 foreign pickups built to decay (and 7 American ones)

There’s no question that car enthusiasts are big fans of their pickups. This is due to the fact that pickups give us the most performance, which makes them a wonderful choice for a variety of jobs. Nevertheless, there are pickups that do not follow this trend, which will certainly cause great dissatisfaction among buyers.

We’ll look at 8 foreign trucks built to decay and 7 American ones. It is important to note that these trucks are all from recent years of release, including 2020. This list is very helpful when deciding on your next pickup. You definitely don’t want to spend a lot of money on a full and full lemon.

Now let’s start!

15 2019 Honda Ridgeline

When the Honda Ridgeline was released to the public in 2019, it was believed to be a top-of-the-line model. However, he certainly does not live up to this hype, since this truck has major problems with the suspension and handling. So it is not a good choice, especially when looking for a pickup.

14 2017 Nissan Titan XD

The 2017 Nissan Titan XD is definitely a pickup that the manufacturer wants to take back. This car may only be a few years old, but it drives like a classic car. This is due to the fact that it is extremely poorly structured and therefore many repairs are required. So it would be wise to avoid this.

13 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class is definitely a pickup that came into the automotive world with high expectations. The manufacturer strived to develop a robust and strong pickup while giving it a luxurious feel. However, this truck is now being ridiculed because it is immensely weak and has many internal problems.

12 2020 Toyota Tacoma

The Toyota Tacoma 2020 is definitely a pickup to avoid. For this pickup that is so new, it shows signs of being a whole lemon incredibly quickly. According to caranddriver.com, real towing skills are lacking, making it a terrible option for those who need it in working conditions.

11 2018 Mitsubishi Triton

The 2018 Mitsubishi Triton is a truck that overseas people should avoid. This is due to the fact that it has become known for its main engine and transmission problems. As a result, its owners have really started to hate it. It just doesn’t stand a great chance of surviving for a long time.

10 2019 Nissan Frontier

The 2019 Nissan Frontier may look like a cool truck, but it’s definitely not worth buying at the moment. The series usually does a very good job, but this particular version was known early on for its faulty engine. Therefore, one can rightly assume that it is simply not built to last, which is a shame.

9 2017 Toyota Tundra

The 2017 Toyota Tundra appears to be a solid option as it is still quite young and can be found with low mileage. Nevertheless, it is absolutely impossible to buy a truck. According to carcomplaints.com, it is considered one of the worst trucks of its year of release because it has many important problems with steering, fuel system and brakes.

8 2019 Nissan Titan

The last foreign pickup that we’re going to look at is the 2019 Nissan Titan. Even though this truck has a great design and looks sturdy, it is certainly not good at getting things done. This is due to the clear fact that it was not built with a great deal of care. This has made it prone to have problems with essentially every part of it, which is a shame.

7 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 is a truck that many consider solid because it comes from one of the best manufacturers of all time. Nevertheless, you should seriously avoid it. This pickup is known to have a variety of problems with its engine, which definitely affects its overall performance.

6 2018 Ford F-150

The 2018 Ford F-150 is definitely a pickup that should have been great. Ultimately, however, it was a big disappointment as there are a number of handling issues, according to caranddriver.com. As a result, it is better to look at different models from this wonderful series.

5 2019 GMC Sierra 1500

The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is the type of truck that many people can’t stand. This is due to the clear fact that it could have been amazing, but failed because of how badly it was built. As a result, it is known that there are many serious problems with the engine and transmission that affect overall performance.

4 2019 Ram 1500

The Ram 1500 series may be one of the most popular on the primary market every year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t ignore how bad the 2019 version is. This truck was a complete lemon because it is extremely weak under working conditions due to its serious structural problems.

3 2020 Chevrolet Colorado

The 2020 Chevrolet Colorado is already beginning to be rejected by the vast majority of the automotive world. This is due to the clear fact that it was built without any real care. This makes it a key candidate for a modern truck that just can’t last long. It is totally unacceptable.

2 2020 GMC Canyon

The 2020 GMC Canyon is likely to continue to sell just because of the fact that its series has a good reputation. However, this particular version definitely has some important red flags because the engine tends to overheat. This is not safe for passengers, as the problem is likely to worsen over time.

1 2019 Ford Ranger

To top off this list, let’s take a look at the 2019 Ford Ranger. This truck was extremely excited because car enthusiasts have wanted this great series for a long time. However, the manufacturer failed immensely because it clearly lacks the towing capabilities to make it a frontrunner. Therefore, problems have already occurred.

