8 fractions Vince McMahon needs to create (and 7 that need to be divided)

D-Generation X, the nWo and Evolution are just some of the best factions the WWE has had in its history. Factions are a great way to bring wrestlers together who might not do much else and give them a big boost or purpose. Often, it takes a player from the main event and puts them near lower-level talents to give them the bump they don’t normally get. Think about what evolution did. Triple H and Ric Flair took on Batista and Randy Orton and made them both future WWE Champions and Hall of Famer stars.

But sometimes a faction survives their greeting and it has to be split up. Maybe a star has grown too big and no longer needs the group. Or the parliamentary group has just started and must end. Vince McMahon has been using fractions for years and in today’s WWE universe fractions are more meaningful than in previous years. However, some of them still have to separate, while other groups have to be merged.

15 Need To Create: The bloodline

Photo from Pinterest

One faction that fans have asked concerns family members Roman Reigns and The Usos. WWE has been dealing with it for a while, as everyone knows that they come from the Anoa’i family tree, but they never gave them an official name or actually called them a faction. The Bloodline would be great and would have Roman lead a group of good guys in the WWE.

14 Must Split: The new day

Photo by The Chairshot

What is left for you to do? They were multiple Tag Team champions, helped Kofi become a WWE Champion, and they faced almost everyone in the Tag Team division because they’ve been with them for so long. Big E is outstanding and could be a WWE champion, but he’s stuck in The New Day that has been going on for years.

13 Must Create: Expand the Kabuki Warriors

Photo from Pinterest

The women don’t have a faction, but it would be great if they brought together The Sky Pirates from NXT in Kairi Sane and Io Shirai and, together with Asuka, formed a purely female faction from Japanese wrestlers. Given that Sane has always been paired with other Japanese women, it seems appropriate to combine all three.

12 Must Split: The O.C.

Photo by eWrestlingNews.com

The WWE just loves to annoy a great run from the former Bullet Club, but the truth is that AJ Styles is really the only person they will ever push. WWE does not see Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows as a legitimate top talent for whom they can consider the tag team titles. They are currently only holding back AJ styles.

11 Must create: The four riders

Photo from the sun

We’ve heard of the four riders, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks, but they never got together. Maybe it’s time to do this and finally let the four riders work as a unit instead of fighting each other all the time. The only problem is that they would need another faction to deal with it, which could be the other four riders.

10 Must be shared: Seth Rollins / AOP

Photo by Wrestling Culture

This group has only just started, but it has to end. AOP was great when they had a mouthpiece behind them, but Seth Rollins isn’t that type. He needed a better heel run before putting on two other heels, since he still jumps off as a Babyface Rollins and not the heel that had authority a few years ago.

9 Must create: MMA riders

Photo from Wrestling News

The four riders of the MMA, namely Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, are close to one faction, but they lack the main piece in Ronda Rousey. The window is small. When Rousey returns to the WWE, the four MMA riders need to get down to business quickly.

8 Must Split: Forgotten Sons

Photo by WWE.com

NXT’s faction The Forgotten Sons are just that, Forgotten. Every now and then it looks like they are getting under pressure, especially during the Dusty Rhodes Classic Tag team tournament, and then they just go away. That’s because Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake don’t make a great tag team with an outdated and clichéd gang gimmick.

7 Must be created: Charlotte Flair Group

Photo by WWE.com

When Charlotte Flair had Dana Brooke at her side, it was perfect because Charlotte seemed to be the perfect leader of the hell faction and sent the subordinates to do their dirty work. Perhaps it is time to give Charlotte her own faction to control her again and really let the Queen rule. Brooke is currently not doing anything, Liv Morgan could use something better and The Iconics would provide this weird relief and work under the Queen.

6 Must Split: British strong style

Photo by IMOWrestling

Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Pete Dunne form the British strong style, which occurs repeatedly in NXT and NXT UK. The problem is, Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate are real stars and the future of WWE. They really don’t want to see them together for purely selfish reasons, since they can’t play five-star matches against each other at will.

5 Must be created: Real Mexican group

Photo from Wrestling News

The Lucha House Party wasn’t really what Vince expects from a great Mexican faction. Perhaps the alleged plans to put Andrade with Rey Mysterio and add Humberto Carrillo or Kalisto could be a great Mexican faction that is serious in nature and able to pursue the WWE championship considering how much Vince Andrade does underestimated.

4 Must Split: Undisputed Era

Photo by Cageside Seats

All good things must come to an end, and that is undisputed time. You are currently holding every title in NXT, an action that had to happen. But at some point you have to split them up and let them go their own way, most likely to the main team. Adam Cole is so good that he is fine on his own, while Fish and O’Reilly are a great tag team. Roderick Strong was added during the injury period and was always the member who was about to be kicked out anyway.

3 Must create: Balor Club

Photo by comic

WWE has been teasing it for so long that it’s time to The O.C. and Finn Balor and finally make Balor Club, or leave them as The O.C. But these four men, all of whom worked as a Bullet Club in New Japan, could be the main players in the WWE event. Three of the four members led the Bullet Club in New Japan. That would be too cute.

2 Must be shared: Gallus

Photo from Twitter

Gallus was the heel fraction of NXT UK until Empire came in and took over the highest settlement. Walter, the Generalring, is such a better leader than the Gallus members, the Coffey brothers and Wolfgang. Joe Coffey had two chances to win the NXT UK championship, but lost two. They don’t have the same authority or swagger as Imperium, and NXT UK doesn’t need two-paragraph factions.

1 Must create: The new legacy

Photo by FIghtBoothPW

It’s time for a new legacy team, or rather a very good heel team. Bobby Roode can be a strong leader and looks great in a suit. His time in NXT shows that he can be a major player in the event. How about if you give him some younger stars like Tyler Breeze and Fandango and drastically change their gimmick and throw the names away. It gives them a new life after their trick gets old and makes them more serious behind a large paragraph of Roode.

