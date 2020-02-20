[8-individuals-killed-in-shootings-in-close-proximity-to-frankfurt,-law-enforcement-providing-chase]



Police officers protected the spot after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

HANAU, Germany (Reuters) – 8 men and women had been killed on Wednesday in two shooting incidents in a German city around Frankfurt and specific forces were being chasing the gunmen who fled in a auto, law enforcement claimed.

Closely armed police sealed off two streets in the city of Hanau exactly where ambulances experienced rushed. A police helicopter hovered more than the city, east of the fiscal hub Frankfurt.

The motive for the shootings is continue to unclear. Community media explained gunmen had opened fire at two shisha bars in Hanau.

The gunmen fled the scene of the 1st incident in a darkish-coloured car or truck. Law enforcement have established up a hotline for members of the public with data that could guide to the perpetrators.

