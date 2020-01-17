8 K-Dramas with steamy chemistry between the main roles

You could say that one of the most important aspects of a drama is the chemistry between the main actors, and this can determine how immersed viewers will be in the story. The way the actors vibrate with each other has a significant impact on the way we connect to the drama.

Here are some memorable examples of dramas where the synergy of the tracks brought the script to life:

“My love of the star”

Jun Ji Hyun and Kim Soo Hyun show that even the love story of a celebrity and a stranger can be very romantic with their memorable depictions of Chun Song Yi and Do Min Joon. The contrast between the wild personality of Chun Song Yi and the stoic character of Do Min Joon leads to a hilarious chemistry but also to an emotional intensity which make this drama an all-time favorite of many K-drama fans around the world. world.

“My secret romance”

“My Secret Romance” also channels the sizzling chemistry between the rich Cha Jin Wook (Sung Hoon) and the job seeker Lee Yoo Mi (Song Ji Eun), whose story begins after a night. They meet when Yoo Mi is hired in the family business as a nutritionist. Although Jin Wook is not very nice to her at first, they gradually fall for each other, and the tracks present a convincing act of passionate young love that makes the hearts of viewers beat.

“Where the stars land”

“Where Stars Land” follows the lives of airport workers Lee Soo Yeon (Lee Je Hoon) and Han Yeo Reum (Chae Soo Bin). Both live with secrets from troubled pasts, and they slowly open up to each other and heal each other’s wounds. Their romance is comforting, and Lee Je Hoon and Chae Soo Bin carry such sincerity in their eyes that is sure to give you all the sensations.

“1% of something”

Based on a web novel of the same name, the original writer wrote a drama in 2003 and this newer version in 2016. Jun So Min plays Kim Da Hyun, an elementary school teacher who finds himself entangled in a relationship contract with the character of Ha Seok Jin Lee Jae In, the grandson of a wealthy family. Lee Jae In’s pretentious and rough personality completely collides with the down-to-earth character of Kim Da Hyun, but before they know it, their false relationship becomes too real. Jun So Min and Ha Seok Jin perfectly depict the story of enemies to lovers with first-rate chemistry that will make you hope for a meeting in another drama.

“I picked up a celebrity on the street”

Kim Ga Eun as Lee Yeon Seo shows that a few extra glasses can lead to a huge mistake when she seeks revenge on her manager, but accidentally executes the plan against Hallyu Kang’s best star Joon Hyuk (Sung Hoon) . Joon Hyuk thinks she’s a psychopath who kidnapped her, and Yeon Seo keeps him hostage so he doesn’t turn her into the police.

Their comic but exciting relationship makes this drama a must!

“Witch love”

“Witch’s Love” follows the novel by Kang Cho Hong (Yoon So Hee), a witch in power of telekinesis, and its owner Ma Sung Tae (Hyun Woo), who struggles with a traumatic past. Their adorable quarrel is a joy to watch, and when their relationship turns into something different, the romance feels all the sweeter as she tries to protect their love despite various obstacles.

“Cinderella and four knights”

Park So Dam character Eun Ha Won is hired by a wealthy family to be the housekeeper of three cousins ​​Kang Hyun Min (Ahn Jae Hyun), Kang Ji Woon (Jung Il Woo) and Kang Seo Woo ( Lee Jung Shin). A major charm of this drama is its skillful use of stereotypical K-drama shots, which might be hard to watch if done wrong, but Park So Dam and his male co-stars fully embrace them with excellent teamwork for a addictive drama you won ” I don’t wanna watch anymore.

“Noble, my love”

Cha Yoon Seo (Kim Jae Kyung), a veterinarian, and Lee Kang Hoon (Sung Hoon), a young and wealthy CEO and heir to a lucrative business empire, falsified a relationship so that Kang Hoon’s mother stopped forcing him to get married. However, it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep their relationship strictly commercial. The perfect balance of comedy and thrilling romance by Kim Jae Kyung and Sung Hoon adds a fun twist to the classic Cinderella story!

