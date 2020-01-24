8 K-Pop Expectation Vs. Moments of reality that prove the stars are like us

Sometimes our expectations just don’t match reality – but that doesn’t always mean disappointment! As these stars prove, a reality a little (or a lot) different from waiting can be cute, wild or simply hilarious. These idols prove that no one is really perfect (not even celebrities), but they can make the most of the most ridiculous situations. Without further ado, here are eight moments when K-pop idols found the expectation different from reality!

1. Jinyoung and Jackson from GOT7 reconstructing “Descendants of the Sun”

This scene from the hit drama “Descendants du soleil” is a big turning point for the top couple, and it’s a pretty dramatic moment. Jackson did not seem to understand the message, however! While Jinyoung, another member of GOT7, is fully engaged in the intensity of the scene, Jackson does not hold back and says exactly what he thinks (much to the amusement of the other members). Who needs a script anyway?

2. Jisoo from BLACKPINK shoots “Stay”

“Stay” is one of BLACKPINK’s slowest love ballads, and the clip is just as aesthetically pleasing as the song itself. The combination of Jisoo’s breathtaking visuals and clear voice means that his scene on the swing is a pure and peaceful moment – at least in front of the camera! The behind-the-scenes footage shows that Jisoo was interrupted by a piece of flying cardboard, but she managed to take the incident in stride. A true professional!

3. Mingyu and Seungkwan from SEVENTEEN play “Home”

Mingyu and Seungkwan from SEVENTEEN were definitely put on the set of “Running Man”, when they were asked to play their song “Home” entirely a capella. They had to try to recreate the EDM part of the choir with no backing track, which led to this spectacularly funny performance video. They managed to keep their cool even when their teammates cracked – viral content for sure, but maybe not for the reasons they expected!

4. TWICE recreates its jump rope ad

TWICE featured in a Japanese commercial with a fairly complicated jump rope routine, and they look completely at ease – as if the Dutch double was something they do everyday. However, their performance on “Idol Room” showed that appearances can be deceiving! It turns out that it is much more difficult than it seems, but ultimately their efforts pay off and with the help of a little editing magic, they get it in the end. Persistence (and kindness) is the key!

5. Mark NCT is trying to make eggs

NCT’s Mark is well known for being a great rapper and a talented performer, but he’s also known enough to frequently slaughter one of the simplest dishes in the kitchen: fried eggs. So much so, in fact, that Gordon Ramsay even toasted it when a fan posted a photo on Twitter. If you’re expecting a nice breakfast, Mark may not be the right person to ask – but you have to love him anyway!

Come back to Tinder! https://t.co/G9ijIUXrYD

– Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) June 4, 2018

6. Hwasa from MAMAMOO shoots “Hip”

Hwasa of MAMAMOO is a queen if there has ever been one, and her performances are always as fierce as they come. Knowing that, it might be a little surprising to see her playing cute with a little girl on the set of their “Hip” clip! Her character in front of the camera may come with a crisp, sassy wait, but her true sweet personality really shines too.

7. RM of BTS filming “Mic Drop”

BTS ‘clip for Steve Aoki’s remix of their hit song “Mic Drop” is full of impressive scenery and scenes. With flying cables, burning cars and explosions, it’s almost like watching an action movie! But not everything was as cool as it seemed, and the behind-the-scenes video contains tons of hilarious nonsense – including one where the BTS RM leader tried and failed (and failed, and failed) to push the doors of an ambulance for his entry. He finally figured it out, and the final cut is just as incredible as you would expect from global superstars like BTS.

8. DreamCatcher dance blanket from BIGBANG’s “Bang Bang Bang”

The group of girls DreamCatcher killed this cover of BIGBANG’s “Bang Bang Bang” over and over again, showing their powerful presence on stage and their killer movements. But not all performance is the same, and this one for HeyoTV was not quite what they expected. The music starts before they’re ready, and it’s crazy from there! They are happy to go with the flow, however, and they chuckle their way through all the mistakes. Certainly a different atmosphere from the original song, but still fun!

