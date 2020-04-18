8 lipsticks accompanying each lipstick

For many people, a lip liner can seem like an unnecessary extra step, but it’s an uninvited hero in your makeup kit. A lip liner that fits any lipstick – even if it’s a dark lipstick – that’s the equivalent of a good strapless bra in your wardrobe. It gives shape and definition, and although you may not use it every day, you are usually grateful that you invite one to the events you do.

To find a versatile lip liner that can fit any of your lipsticks, you can first consider invisible lip fringes, which are little option that not only (literally) goes over any lipstick but keeps the color from feather when used in outline. A neutral lip liner that goes with your skin tone (more on that below) can enhance your natural lip and complement just about any shade you have as well. Lip primers are another option; They provide a uniform base for lighter lip color and help them stay locked in place without the need for a lining.

But, if you are looking for a colorful lip liner to go with all the lipsticks in your beauty arsenal, first you need to identify your skin tone to help you choose a lip product that complements your natural color. There are three basic tones:

Pleasant: This means the editor has golden, peach, or yellow tones. If you follow the “vein test”, people with warm lower tones usually have greenish veins, and in terms of vineyards you like bronze more than burn. If it’s you, look for colors that are red or orange (think cherry red, terracotta).

Whether you want to jump into invisible darkness or a bold shade that works with your skin tone, you’re sure to find an option below that you’ll fall in love with.

1. A clear lip liner that really goes with everything

An invisible lip liner creates a clear barrier around the lips to fill areas where the lipstick may move, and this choice of Rimmel promises to protect your lip color for up to seven hours. This budget-friendly removable pencil has been dermatologically tested and contains moist shea butter. One buyer is happy to report that “stops the bleeding that follows … this baby gets the job done.” Another critic commented, “I hate that I have to carry several ships of different colors. But most colorless ships tend to be dry and chalky. It’s great, moist and perfectly clear.”

2. These lip liners are designed to fit any colorful family

These matching lipsticks from House Labs (none other than Lady Gaga) were formulated to complement different color families. The En Pointe hue, for example, is referred to as “neutral peach” and the drag color is “mid-tone plum.” This makes it easy to choose the pencil that will work best with your lipstick shades. The vegan formula, too, is not submerged: it is waterproof, but feels creamy like lipstick (and they are actually designed for many tasks alike). The blood-matte finish falls somewhere between matte and satin, so it will play nicely with a variety of lip products on top. It’s not too matte to suck the life out of your lipstick, but neither is it so bright that your product will slip, too. Want to stock up? There’s also a six-piece liner set that feels like a luxurious bargain.

Available colors: 9 colors and 3 sets

3. Multi-task lip primer for color over time

Naked dark lip primer prevents feather stains and feathers without harsh lines of traditional pencil. Much like blurring your skin before it is formed, the moisturizing formula with Vitamin E and jojoba esters creates a smoother fabric for the makeup that helps keep it in place. It has a subtle shade that neutralizes the natural tone of your lips so that products give a more true color to the tube from the tube. “It literally makes my lipsticks last all day, with maybe polishing after eating something like a subwoofer or burger,” revealed one review claiming it was a flaw in its expensive MAC primer.

4. This removable lip liner in three universal neutrals

These universal neutral lip liners balance warm and cool tones and offer a “my lips but better” pencil. Their creamy texture, in matte finish, is great to wear under a clear, natural-looking balm, and because they are designed to match your lips, the color will not interact with everything you put on it. Multiple shoppers echoed it as a great everyday neutral that “really works with any lip color.” The cruelty-free can be worn as a whole color.

Available colors: 3 neutral colors and 2 kits

5. Best Pharmacy Lipstick According to Reddit Makeup Enthusiasts

When the Redditors hard-to-die make-up came together to tie in their favorites (and make this chart), a NYX pharmacy lip liner came out on top. The formula, which has been wearing for years, is cruelty-free by PETA and contains a moisture-rich trifecta of shea butter, jojoba oil and coconut oil. It all comes down to an impressive budget-friendly price point that one customer noted was “just as good as the high end brands.” Another buyer testified to his longevity, adding, “I work 12-hour shifts, and it gets stronger at the end of my day.” Other testers also noted that some colors were achievable for designer shades of various brands, including MAC and Charlotte Tilbury.

6. This luxe lip liner with soothing botanicals

This amazing lip liner gets its color from mineral pigments and it glides like butter thanks to a Jojoba moisturizing formula, grass pads, mango seeds, vitamin E and macadamia oils. As a result, it may not be the longest-lasting lip mantle – one buyer noted that it is soft enough to blend in – but the nourishing formula gets high scores for such a smooth application and its non-toxic ingredient list. “It’s smooth, easy to apply, pigmented and beautifully worn throughout the day,” one reviewer commented, adding that the color nude “is a particularly versatile color. You can use it with a wide variety of lip colors and it blends in with almost anything.” Furthermore, this pencil should not irritate sensitive skin.

7. Excellent budget friendly lip set when you need to stock up

The Affordable Lip Liner Set is a fan favorite and backed by more than 1,200 Amazon reviews. Shoppers speculate that these creamy lip liners are very pigmented and smoothly drawn to wear alone as a lipstick. One makeup artist even revealed, “I bought two sets – one for my editing and one for personal use, because they’re really so good.” The set features bright, muted pink, red, nude and brown, and falls apart with over 50 cents per pencil.

8. Two One: A chubby natural lip pencil that is both liner and lipstick

This chubby, natural, skin-friendly lip pencil combines lipstick application with pencil control for a great option for smudging on the go or when space is top notch, like traveling. Its lightweight and ceramic coating formula surprisingly moistens matte finish with shea butter, jojoba oil and Canadian oil. “It doesn’t sit in lines and makes no noise. It’s buttery and comfortable,” one buyer confirmed. Another noted: “It’s also really good under gloss and doesn’t slip / smell.” (No sharpening needed!)

Nice too: this pencil sharpener that works with three different sizes

In a perfect world, every lip delimiter would have been self-sharpening. Since this is not the case, you need this makeup sharpener to save you from a last-minute frustration. It works with three different sizes – most other sharpeners come in at most two – but this model has a removable adapter that can handle even large NARS pencils. It also has a removable cover for no-mess emptying, a tool that is simple yet seriously effective.