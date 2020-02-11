8 Most Dangerous Jobs in Florida

In 2018, 332 died at work in Florida

by: Mahsa Saeidi

Posted: Feb 10, 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You wake up every day, go to work, and come home – unless the unthinkable happens.

8 On Your Side Investigates went through the latest numbers to identify the 8 deadliest jobs here in Florida. We have determined that it is not just dangerous work that you have to worry about. Sometimes even the simplest jobs cost you your life.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 332 people died in the workplace in Florida in 2018. This figure does not include all men and women who were seriously injured at work.

8 On Your Side spoke to a family in Florida whose life will never be the same.

“I didn’t know what the accident was,” said Trista Alley. “I only knew he was flying.”

After hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, Alley’s husband Cameron spent months on the island to restore power.

The young mother’s phone was on January 11, 2018. An employee from Mr. Alley’s company called with terrible news.

“You have to get on a plane now,” said Mrs. Alley. “I just said, tell me if he’s okay. And she said, “I don’t know.”

There would be no update for 15 painful hours.

“The worst pain I’ve ever felt in my life,” said Cameron Alley.

The video shows Polk County’s father lying on the mountainside. Alley said he waited several hours for help after falling nearly 100 feet from a helicopter.

“We actually worked on our very last tower of the day,” said Alley.

Alley, who worked as a lineman for almost two decades, loved his job.

“It was my passion,” he said.

We saw our share of tragedies in Tampa Bay.

In 2017, five workers were seriously burned and killed at the Big Bend power plant in Apollo Beach.

8 On Your Side has identified the deadliest casts in all of Florida.

Here is the list of the eight deadliest occupations in Florida (2018):

Construction and dismantling jobs: 84 dead Transport and moving jobs: 76 dead Cleaning and maintenance work on buildings and land: 40 dead Installation, maintenance and repair work: 38 dead Protection jobs: 17 dead Sales and related professions: 14 dead Agriculture, fisheries and forestry jobs: 12 dead Manufacturing professions: 10 killed

What happens if you are injured or killed while working in Florida?

“If you are seriously injured at work, all you can do is get employee compensation,” said Steven Capriati, a lawyer at Morgan & Morgan. “I think Florida employee compensation laws are fundamentally unfair.”

Capriati says that employers in Florida who offer employee compensation are almost immune to civil lawsuits. Exceptions are when the actions of the employer were virtually certain or should endanger an employee.

“There must be better protection for these employees and their families,” said Capriati.

In the meantime, the Alley family said they were better prepared than most of the others.

“If you have a family member doing a dangerous job … as much as you don’t want, plan the unexpected,” said Mrs. Alley.

Cameron Alley is currently pursuing a career in the Ministry. The father says he wants to help others recover from trauma.

“I thank God every day that I have my life,” said Alley.

