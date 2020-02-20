[8-news-now/emerson-higher-education-poll-exhibits-bernie-sanders-is-the-entrance-runner-in-nevada]

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is significantly less than 48 hrs to the Nevada caucus and a new statewide poll exhibits Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with a solid double-digit direct.

In accordance to an 8 News Now/Emerson University poll, Sanders received 30.4%, subsequent him is Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 16.9%, previous Vice President Joe Biden with 16.1%, Senator Elizabeth Warren with 12.1%, adopted by Senator Amy Klobuchar with 11%, Tom Steyer with nine.8%, Consultant Tulsi Gabbard with 1.9%, and one.eight% of respondents mentioned they would vote for anyone else.

Previous New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg was not incorporated in the poll since he is not listed as a candidate on the Nevada caucus sort.

There had been 425 people incorporated in the survey which was carried out on Feb. 19 and 20. The respondents ended up produced up of 54.three% gals and 45.7% adult men. The bulk of individuals surveyed, 84.four%, identified as a Democrat. The margin of mistake for the poll is in addition or minus 4.seven percentage points.

Sanders has done properly in new national polls although at the exact same time he has frequently beat back promises he is way too progressive to acquire versus President Donald Trump.

Virtually 75,00 Nevadans took section in early voting for the caucus which will just take spot on Saturday, Feb. 22. It will be the candidates’ very first exam among the voters of coloration, primarily Latinos. The poll uncovered that 20.3% of those surveyed determined as Hispanic or Latino.

Additional effects from the poll will be released later Thursday and through Friday on 8 News Now newscasts and 8NewsNow.com.