8 On Your Side receives a video about the Palm Harbor firefighter’s arrest

PALM HARBOR, Florida (WFLA) – When the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office received numerous calls for a potential drunk driver in the United States 19, MPs answered a house in Palm Harbor and contacted 29-year-old Thomas Walker.

Walker is a Palm Harbor Fire Rescue fireman and could not understand why they were there for him.

Eight on Your Side has requested and received a dashcam video of Walker’s arrest. The first deputy responding said he was there because of the number of calls to the department.

Deputy: The reason I stopped you is because we got multiple calls because of your driving. I need your driver’s license.

Walker: I am privately owned.

Deputy: Yes, but I saw how you operated a motor vehicle. OK? I saw you in the driver’s seat while the vehicle was running. “

Walker then asks the deputy for a break.

Walker: I wish you would support me professionally now.

Substitute: Professional courtesy for what?

Walker: I’m a fireman, dude.

Substitute: Okay, are you a fireman?

Walker: I am.

Walker couldn’t understand why he was arrested when the police didn’t see him driving on the street.

Walker: “Did you catch me driving here?” Walker asked the deputy. “Did you catch me in my driveway?”

Roger Futerman is a defense attorney who is not involved in the case and says he sees such arrests quite often.

“Your own private driveway, if you can enter a public street, they can get you,” said Futerman. “I’ve had a lot of customers when they drive up to their house, right there, ten feet from their front door, in a tiny little culdesac, and the cops pick them up as they come up to them.”

Walker hasn’t lost his job as a firefighter at Palm Harbor Fire Rescue, but a department spokeswoman told Eight on Your Side that he was locked for 24 hours and couldn’t operate any of the department’s vehicles until the case was closed.

