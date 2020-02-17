[8-operate-second-inning-lifts-mu-softball-over-kansas-in-border-war-showdown]

Clearwater, Florida, may be Missouri softball’s residence absent from Columbia as the Tigers continue on to dominate in the sunshine point out.

Missouri returned to Florida for the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational considerably less than a 7 days immediately after going 5- there in its opening weekend.

The Tigers improved to 6- this year with an 8- operate-rule victory more than Kansas.

MU did all of its harm offensively in the second inning, scoring eight operates. Kimberly Wert led off the inning with a double toward the warning observe. Just after Missouri drew two walks to load the bases, Emma Nichols strike a two RBI one past 2nd foundation. The Tigers scored two a lot more runs soon after a throwing error to dwelling plate by Kansas 3rd baseman Ashlyn Anderson. Cayla Kessinger completed the next inning outburst for the Tigers with a grand slam to correct-middle discipline. This is Kessinger’s second grand slam of the time, hitting her initial in the Tiger’s nine-one earn from Baylor on Feb. 8.

The Tigers’ 4 hits in the 2nd inning were being the lone hits they experienced on the afternoon. It is the fewest hits Missouri has experienced in a run-rule victory considering that April 19th, 2019, when it had 5 in opposition to Texas A&M in an eight- earn.

Freshman Jordan Weber took the circle for the Tigers, striking out four batters in just two innings. Weber struggled with her command early on in the first inning, going for walks the leadoff batter and throwing a wild pitch to the next batter that advanced the runner to 2nd foundation. Having said that, Weber was able to get back her composure with two important strikeouts to end the inning and strand the runner in scoring position. Weber did not permit a strike in her two innings pitched.

Freshman Megan Schumacher arrived on in reduction and recorded the gain for Missouri. Schumacher gave up only two hits in her 3 innings of reduction, exhibiting her skill to induce floor ball outs while also mixing in strikeouts.

“It’s so great to check out the (youthful pitchers) go out there and do their issue and do well,” Kessinger reported in a news launch. “They’re going out there with no fear. They appear out guns blazing and they aren’t heading to worry any hitter that’s heading to experience them.”

The Tigers will proceed enjoy as they take on Liberty at one: 30 p.m. and No. 16 Oklahoma State at 4: 30 p.m. Friday in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.