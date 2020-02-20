[8-people-today-killed-in-shootings-in-germany]

- News
A car destroyed in the shooting is coated in thermo-foil.
Eight men and women have been killed in shootings in the German metropolis of Hanau, law enforcement stated.
Regional general public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk described, without having citing sources, that an assault took put in a hookah lounge in the centre of the metropolis on Wednesday night.
A limited police statement gave no data on the victims.
Police ended up looking for the perpetrators, and it is not straight away clear what the rationale for the shootings could have been.
Hanau is in southwestern Germany, 12 miles east of Frankfurt.