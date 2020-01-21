8 people who are in Mike Tyson’s Inner Circle (8 who are not)

During his 20 year career, Mike Tyson has become one of the most famous boxers of all time. One of his greatest accomplishments is winning the heavyweight title as the youngest boxer at 20. Tyson was a brutal boxer who had a lot of strength and did some crazy things in the ring.

After the end of Tyson’s boxing career, he became involved in the film industry. His films include The Hangover, China Salesman and Kickboxer: Retaliation. Since then he has also started his own podcast entitled “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”.

Despite what he did, he didn’t make many of his friendships public. It is certainly not anti-social, but it does not necessarily promote who it is close to. With some of the crazy antics he made in the ring, he definitely has some people who aren’t his fan. So who is really close to Mike Tyson?

16 Inner circle: Dana White

on Twitter

Although there have been some feuds between Mike Tyson and Dana White, they have remained fairly close. Tyson is clearly a fan of MMA and continues to show support for the sport. Even on a shared plane, a video appeared in which Tyson White played a prank. Despite some time between the two dramas, they are definitely close.

CONNECTION – 18 FACTS ABOUT DANA WHITE HE WANTS TO STAY IN THE LOW AREA

15 Not: Floyd Mayweather

via ScrapDigest.com

There was a time when Mike Tyson pretended to beat Floyd Mayweather. Apparently Mayweather didn’t flinch when this happened. It’s public that Tyson isn’t a fan of one of the richest boxers out there. Tyson has stated that he would “beat up” Mayweather if they fought in their prime numbers.

14 Inner Circle: Jamie Foxx

about the explosion

Given the fact that Jamie Foxx is playing Mike Tyson in an upcoming movie, the two have to be close together. The only way Foxx could portray the famous fighter was to learn as much as possible about him. One can assume that the two have spent quite a bit of time together recently.

13 Not: Teddy Atlas

via Boxing News And Views

It would be difficult to reconcile with someone who pulled a gun on someone else. When Tyson was 15, Teddy Atlas drew a gun on him. Since then there has been a constant drama between the two. Although they have “reconciled”, the two of them have certainly not become good friends after a long period of bad blood.

12 Inner Circle: Rob Hickman

over medium

Tyson Ranch is a weed pharmacy with different locations. The CEO of Mike Tyson’s company is a businessman, Rob Hickman. Hickman is obviously someone Tyson really trusts when you consider that they do business together, and the two have talked a lot about each other. It was a good relationship for the two.

11 Not: Michael Jordan

via the New York Post

Two of the best of their most respected sports have had beef since 1988. There was a dinner that resulted in a duel between Jordan and Tyson. Tyson confronted Jordan about a situation. It was about a rumored affair with Jordan and Tyson’s ex-wife that had put her in bad conditions from the start.

10 Inner circle: Alex Avant

via @iamalexavant Instagram

There were some pictures of Alex Avant and Mike Tyson on social media that go back to the late 80s. While Avant isn’t a big celebrity, Tyson posts a lot with him. This seems to be one of those friendships that are reserved but also extremely meaningful.

9 Not: Johne Horne

via Amazon.com

One of the most famous interviews in sports history follows a fight with Mike Tyson in which Tyson chopped off another boxer’s ear. Afterwards, John Horne made a haunting speech defending Tyson and showing how irrelevant his ear was in battle. Tyson later fired Horne and there was a little feud between the two after the shooting. Since then, Horne has been in the shade.

8 Inner Circle: Kevin Bell

about Man of Many

Another of Mike Tyson’s most reliable colleagues is Kevin Bell. Bell is the chief operating officer of Tyson Ranch. Bell was in a lot of photos with Tyson when the two are together on business or doing something for the Tyson Ranch. Although little is known about Bell, he plays a big role in Tyson’s company.

7 Not: Manny Pacquiao

via YouTube

If Manny Pacquaio and Mike Tyson were nearby, they would probably train together. According to the Bleacher Report, Tyson tried to get a job in Pacquaio’s training center. Obviously it didn’t work, so you’re wondering what happened behind closed doors. There was no drama between the two boxers, but they don’t seem to be close either.

RELATED – 14 THINGS ABOUT MANNY PACQUIAO FANS CHOOSING IGNORE

6 Inner Circle: Serena Williams

over page six

Talk about a good duo together. Mike Tyson recently started training Serena Williams. Although Tyson is no longer boxing, he is still in incredible shape and has done a great job of speeding up his agility and becoming more durable. As Williams gets older, this is a great couple to keep growing stronger.

5 Not: Monica Turner

via Sports Illustrated

Mike Tyson and his ex-wife Monica Turner are clearly no longer close. After four years of marriage, the two divorced. Turner claimed that the professional boxer cheated on her. While the two had been through many different things together, their marriage finally ended.

4 Inner circle: Lakiha Spicer

about Zimbio

Although there have been some broken relationships in Mike Tyson’s life, he is strong with his current wife, Lakiha Spicer. The two have been married since 2009, making Tyson’s longest marriage. Despite what the former boxer describes as positive and negative, he has remained tight throughout.

3 not: Robin Givens

via daily mail

Of Tyson’s two previous marriages, his marriage to Robin Givens received the most attention. Tyson accused Givens of cheating on him with Brad Pitt and Michael Jordan, which led to the feud between Tyson and Jordan. It went up to Givens on national television and even humiliated Tyson.

2 Inner circle: Evander Holyfield

via the Washington Post

One of the most famous moments in boxing history is when Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield in the ear. The dirty movement in the ring caused a feud between the two for a while. Despite the insanely rough move Tyson made, they later became friends. So much so that Tyson actually brought Holyfield to his podcast to discuss the fight years later.

I am not: Don King

about CBS Sports

In the glory days, Don King was a sponsor during Tyson’s days of fighting. However, Tyson has stated how King “stiffened” him with a lot of money. The matter became so bad that Tyson even sued the former promoter for $ 100 million. During the induction of the Boxing Hall of Fame 2013, Tyson King even threw water to show that the feud is not over yet.

NEXT MIKE TYSON DISTRIBUTES SECRETS ABOUT MICHAEL JACKSON

Next

20 photos of Becky Lynch that make every guy jealous of Seth Rollins



About the author

Paul Silano is a sports and pop culture writer from Orlando, Florida. He has held various positions in sports, including as a sports reporter for Owl Access, a producer at ESPN West Palm, a radio presenter at FAU Owl Radio and various other vacancies. Paul also worked for The Sportster for a year and a half. A Florida Atlantic University graduate recently moved to Orlando to pursue a new opportunity outside of sports, although he continues to contribute to the sports and film world.

More about Paul Silano