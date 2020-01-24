8 people who surprisingly have Conor McGregor’s back (and 8 who don’t)

Conor McGregor is a fighter who shares the opinion. He is one of the most polarizing figures in the sports world. People tend to either love or hate him. However, one thing is certain. He is a marketing man’s dream. Regardless of people’s opinions about the man, he gets bums in the seats shooting to watch pay-per-view events. When it’s fight night and it’s on the map, people watch.

Some in the celebrity world may look at each other more than others. Conor hangs with the A-listeners and has many celebrity friends. He has built relationships and has come close to many of these celebrities over the years. They are part of his inner circle, part of the McGregor camp, and they have his back. But Conor has also annoyed a lot of people over the years because he is the loud, brazen and mischievous character he is. Such people certainly don’t have their backs, they have nothing but contempt for men. These are eight people who you didn’t know had Conor McGregor’s back, and eight who certainly don’t.

16 HAVE: Rita Ora

Conor is a larger than life character and likes to party with the stars. He has been seen celebrating with many beautiful women over the years. Rita Ora must be one of the most beautiful. The singer-songwriter and Conor spent the London Fashion Awards snuggling up to each other.

15 NOT: Mark Wahlberg

Conor and Mark Wahlberg have had beef for quite some time. There’s no loss of love between the two and they don’t respect each other in the slightest. What started as a couple of crazy comments quickly escalated to the point where Conor asked Mark to step into the octagon with him.

14 HAVE: Cristiano Ronaldo

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor are certainly celebrities. They are both at the forefront of their sport, are top athletes and respect each other and the way they do business. Not only did they treat each other lyrically, they also did photo shoots together and occasionally even hung out and celebrated.

13 NOT: 50 cents

According to Mark Wahlberg, the other non-hunter Conor has the most beef at 50 cents. It took some time and doesn’t seem to be dying so quickly. Both go back and forth and torture each other on social media. Of course, this had resulted in Conor 50 calling for a fight like he seems to do with anyone he doesn’t like.

HAVE 12: Drake

Drake loves his sports, especially basketball. The Canadian singer is almost part of his team, the Toronto Raptors. But he knows his sports, admires many athletes and rubs his shoulders with the best. He was seen in Conor’s corner with the Irish flag around his shoulders to support the man and his home.

11 NOT: Tom Cruise

Conor tried to incite Tom Cruise into a fight with Justin Bieber. Conor’s endeavor to take on and promote tasks for a competition that is at best massively observed. Tom, always the specialist, kept up to date. Conor’s attempt to bite, but Tom didn’t bite back. He must have enormous contempt for Conor.

HAVE 10: Jimmy Kimmel

As the host, Jimmy Kimmel’s job is to be reachable and to make his guests feel comfortable. But when Conor came on his show, they really got along and it became one of his most memorable shows. The interview was very entertaining and Jimmy must have been very grateful for it.

9 NOT: Nick Diaz

Nick Diaz is simply not a Dublin fan. He is in the same game and the name Diaz has a strong pedigree in the UFC. Nick insulted Conor several times and was extremely critical of the man, even though he said he didn’t hate him, just wasn’t a fan and didn’t like him.

HAVE 8: Rihanna

From Rita Ora to Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna, Conor likes his successful, beautiful ladies. Conor and Rihanna met in Dublin, were seen together at Rihanna’s gigs and hung out several times at various events. After the pictures and the kind words they said about each other, the duo seems to be best friends.

7 NOT: Mike Tyson

Mike and Conor had a lot of beef together. Mike wasn’t shy about giving his two cents what he thought about Conor. It was hostility that lasted a long time. But recently the duo buried the hatchet. Mike actually praised Conor. Nevertheless, they are unlikely to be on each other’s list of Christmas cards.

6 HAVE: Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is a UFC fan and often participates in major events. Sometimes when Conor is free, he’s a spectator too. UFC 200 saw how the duo met and what it looked like, they understood each other immediately. You saw them celebrate together and they made a friendship that stole the show.

5 NOT: Khabib Nurmagomedov

A lot is said before the big fights. It is an integral part of the fighting game. As the night of the fight approaches, the garbage talk becomes louder and louder. A lot was said when Conor Chabib met Nurmagomedow in the octagon, and even now that everything is done and dusted off, there are still bad feelings between the two.

HAVE 4: Odell Beckham Jr

It is common for athletes of one sport to be inspired by other athletes. This is the case with the NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Conor McGregor. Odell finds the MMA star inspiring. He likes how he sets the bar for himself. He can motivate himself by watching Conor at work.

3 NOT: Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather doesn’t have many friends in the sports world. Sure, there will always be respect based on what he has achieved.

A lot was said before his fight with Conor when the trash talk was refreshed. Immediately afterwards, the respect between the two fighters was evident. But Floyd is definitely not in the Conor McGregor camp.

HAVE 2: Quavo

Conor seems like a pretty cool guy. When he’s out of the red mist and sees you as his buddy, you can expect a good time. It happened when he and Quavo got together. He chilled in his studio with Quavo and the rapper crew and they seemed to have had a great time.

1 NOT: Salt Bae

Salt Bae has made a name for himself on social media. He works in the food industry but is ready to give his two cents to anything and everyone, including Conor McGregor. The two have been online in a word war for some time. You even talked about doing it together in the octagon.

