8 Songs of Light to Feed Your Soul Introvert

Introverts do not have to go outside to relax. She has everything she could ever want in her own home: The best book to read in any sitting, movie or TV show is fun to watch (binge), and of course, a good old playlist for every occasion.

The thing is, the following songs can be sure to keep you company as you complete the introversion and enjoy the moment. Listen to yourself!

1. Moonbyul – “In My Room”

Moonbyul perfectly represents the lonely nights of the house: K-drama dramas and midnight meals are also a universal rite of passage today. In addition, what he wanted to restore and something to do with the outside world, he decided to return to his room. Sounds familiar?

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2YZJvS55iRQ (/ displaying)

2. Dean – “Instagram”

By the way, how often have you made yourself spend time scrolling through your Instagram feeds and browsing all kinds of content? Dean told him, and because it bothered him, he didn’t want to do any other activity. He sings about just staying indoors and accidentally spending time on the platform.

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKyMIrBClYw (/ displaying)

3. Zico – “Any song”

Karaoke sessions / parties for anyone, anyone? Yeah right, Zico is no different from the rest of us. Although his house was attacked by his friends, he still lives in his own bubble. So embrace the shyness, play the song randomly, dance the heart, and sing (especially if you know the lyrics)!

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuV2BmJ1p_I (/ displaying)

4. TVXQ Changmin – “Me, Me & Me”

“It’s better to be a bad company” is a lot about Changmin football. She sang at rest in the interest of love and how to be better, and not hurt. Introverts may encounter similar situations when they complete a relationship, be it friendship or romance: peace of mind is above all!

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcZQngyHEN8 (/ displaying)

5. CL – “One and Only”

Usually inaugurated, introverts tend to be self-sufficient and take care of themselves. In addition, he knows that these traits have their merits and that the troupe knows them well. CL, like a badass, she became a protected track and lit her highlight all that has been mentioned above. Needless to say, this is a daily motivational drive!

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=outk3lqsFHc (/ displaying)

6. Zion.T – “Yanghwa BRDG”

This is a little throwaway song if you’ve lived a long life and haven’t lost a family. Beautiful Zion.T captures her childhood memories and wishes her family well in this sweet melody. When there is a difference in the home when small children and as adults, and it will not be able to remember the past.

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLUvHUzd4UA (/ displaying)

7. BTS RM – “Rain Forever”

How many individuals find deep peace in the rain? In RM’s words, it’s a fun time to let you get lost in your thoughts and watch your surroundings suddenly catch a few drops. This gives you a weird but entertaining company and you just want the rain to stop.

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cvb76hBX_Oc (/ displaying)

8. Epic High – “Lullaby for Cat”

The lyrics that Tablo liked were probably the best way to accomplish this feature. Embracing all the bits and pieces that can be a safe introvert space, this lullaby is definitely the title because the narrative sends you on a little nostalgic journey before finally allowing you to sleep. Enjoy the unedited version!

(displaying) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sb9Xu17T4CU (/ displaying)

Esmee L. is a Moroccan dreamer, writer, and Hallyu fan.

