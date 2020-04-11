8+ Various Travel Deals To Watch So You Can Travel

If you’re living in a country that experienced some boundaries are closed or even being told to invest in its own housing and social distance itself from all the others (who at this time as all countries), you can begin to see some signs of cabin fever.

Housed in the house by looking at the same wall, the same view from the same small window may have been well-lit, so it was natural for us to see the big room. And what better way to experience it (without realizing it, to experience it) then by looking at some travel events. She will provide some sweet treats, amazing amazing scenery, exciting discoveries, and lots of healing!

Here are some of the various journeys that show you how to remember and travel in ways: (and for now, if you still have to overcome the boredom, make sure to check it out).

“Over Flowers” series

Between “Grandpas Over Flowers” and two pieces of “Nunas Over Flowers” and “Youth Over Flowers,” there are 11 seasons with almost 80 episodes to consume. Each series has its own unique appeal, whether it is the grandeur and relaxation of the grandpa, the beauty and grace of the nun, or the adventurous spirit of the youth. When the two former series have a “porter” younger who works as a guide tour and helped take care of (my friends) are much older, their “youth” is known to “kidnap” a cast and notify travelers just hours before as a way to pressure them to find the lights and the budget. Symbols surround and delight the culture and cuisine offered in the destination country, and the magnificent shots performed by the “Over Flowers” crew are sure to impress, doing justice to the beauty found in countries such as Iceland, Austria, Africa, and Eastern Europe.

Watch a cast of “Reply 1988” on his African desert journey:

Voyage Bon BTS

Even casual fans will love the content of BTS’s travel theme, titled “Bon Voyage.” There are four seasons now, with the boys having visited Northern Europe, Hawaii, Malta, and on their most recent trip, New Zealand. There are eight episodes in each season and each episode lasts 30 minutes to one hour, making it perfect. You will see the boys being themselves, having fun, adventure, and treats, all in a beautiful city setting.

Watch the teaser for “Bon Voyage” Season 4 here:

Trip Trip

“Fighting Shows,” as the name implies, is a series of performances that make two sets of guests against each other as they try to win the hearts of studio audiences on a travel schedule (though the concept was canceled in the last episode. The event has sent guests almost everywhere, from local destinations in South Korea to popular tourist destinations such as Japan and Hawaii, as well as less traveled countries such as Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. With 176 episodes under the belt, featuring a lot of guests, there’s always something good going on.

Watch the “War Journey” below:

One Day at One

If you are a fan of idol worship, then check out “One Good Day.” A bunch of idol groups already in the series, including B1A4, VIXX, Women’s Day, SHINee, Super Junior, B.A.P, GFRIEND, and more. Out of all the bands, SEVENTEEN is the only second star in the series (and the last entry in 2017). Much to her surprise (and a lot of fun), the first event with the event was not unlike that of the ancestors, where the group was usually allowed to reject, relax, and entertain all travel destinations.

However, the first issue of SEVENTEEN has a hidden sub-header from “13 Castaways,” in which a newly-arrived boy is stranded on an island village with only a handful of items, and left to go and feed. The production team made it to Japan by the year of the temple for a more real-life healing journey in line with the “One Fine Day” series, but the “13 Castaways” edition was one of the few to entertain even non-fans.

Watch the teaser for Castaway’s SEVENTEEN 13 edition below:

2 Days & 1 Night

“2 Days & 1 Night” is a multi-day event in South Korea, and boasts one of the longest (since 2007!). It is now in its fourth season, with veterans Kim Jong Min still hanging around to remember the ridiculous antics. The show usually travels to South Korea (although it has some specials overseas) and introduces the audience to a number of great places and famous foods that may fly under the radar, while also entertaining us with a passion for missions and fighting.

Watch the teaser for the first episode of Season 4:

Catch the latest episode below:

Healthy Travelers

The “Traveler Prize” became a concept of travel by having cast members (and guests) join the pack and experience things like travel. Although each member is from a variety of fields, personalities are a good thing, creating fun chemistry and brotherhood. Other travelers on the tour also brought extra charm to the show. With “Traveler Prizes,” you will experience the thrill of travel and discovery while also enjoying the quiet, intimate moments of humanity. Doors start airing in 2019, but between season two, there are more than 100 episodes you like.

Watch a teaser featuring cast members into white water rafting:

Start over again

If you’re feeling overwhelmed and relaxed while watching various keyboards, then “Start Again” is a great fit! Not only will it feature amazing images from places such as Ireland, Switzerland, Italy, and Budapest, but you will also be able to stay up to date on the sounds of such talented talent as Lee So Ra, Lee Soo Hyun, AKIMU, AKIMU, Lee Juck, and Taeyeon Girls generation. It is a show that brings talented singers and musicians to great venues and hosts busking events for locals. Her eyes and ears will be rejuvenated after watching this show, and you can feel your stress disappear. There are three seasons now, with each season featuring a variety of artists.

Watch Lee Soo Hyun sing “Because I Love You”:

Travelers

“Travelers” is one of the more recent travel shows on this list, with its first season in early 2019, with actors Ryu Jun Yeol and Lee Je Hoon as cast members, while season two with Ahn Jae Hong, Kang Ha Neul, and Ong Seong Wu just started dancing this February. The event focused on the backpacking charm, and allowed cast members to have free reign on their travel agenda. The first season took a trip to Cuba and explored history and culture, while season two is now enjoying Argentina’s beauty.

Watch Season 1 below:

Watch Season 2 below:

Are you experiencing cabin fever? What are some of these shows that you would like to see fit in? Let us know in the comments below!

