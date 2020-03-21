8 Ways to Be Better Magic: Gather Player

Magic: Gathering is almost a competitive game, which is really amazing when you play your winning combo or make your opponents more excited about scooping. I have been playing Casual Commander (EDH) for less than two years, and while it has become worrying and frustrating at times, I have considered a few things to make for a better deck.

1. Choosing Good Teachers:

He who teaches you how to play a game is very important. Not all of us learn the same, and therefore, it is important to find people who understand your learning strategies. I’m a visual learner, so have many tips for watching channels like Command Zone, Tolerian Community College, Commander Quarters, and Jumbo Commander.

It was also really helpful in helping people play the game. Game Nights and Channels are a great way to see different cards, see game mechanics, and get ideas like a casually competitive MTG. The cards contain some words and phrases that are not clearly understood and do not always imply what they say. A great way to break the basics and be a good teacher to watch the gameplay is to really learn the basics of the game while you’re playing by yourself.

2. To learn what to keep:

It sounds really simple: Choose a hand that is really balanced and gives you the chance to do something. Yet, almost every time I play Magic, there’s always a hand I know I don’t keep but should, because it has some one-turn hitters, only to suffer as the game progresses.

For example, if you have a Lifeguin Vampire deck that relies on earning your life every moment, and you don’t even have a card that can perform it for you, it doesn’t matter if you have a larger creature or a shock. Without a way to pick up the momentum in your hand, a deck can settle, especially if you just test it. One of the best ways to win is when to let a hand slip.

৩. Sometimes aggressive is neither the best (a.k.a. always do the math):

When I first started playing Magic I saw myself as an agro player, but not every deck is built to win through constant combat. There are obvious times for attacking your opponents, but sometimes it’s just as important to stay behind.

I was playing a game recently where it was another player and I had it. They were playing a Giesa and Xerlof zombie deck against my ray, Counter / Tokens deck of Eternity Crafter. I had an infectious engine in my hand, enough blockers to stop the attack, and no opponent without a hand. He had a few more animals than me, which made me nervous, but after doing the math I realized that I had enough life that I had blocked … I could take him next time.

I played the infected engine, which lost all its creatures to more aggressive power and passed. He leaned over to me, and I kept my biggest animal and could only lose a few lives.

In my twist, I’ve been able to activate the infectious engine twice, nearly wiping out its board and taking me out with everything I had trapped. If I weren’t paying attention and doing math, starting to swing, I would lose some of my blockers quickly and I’d eat it when he attacked me. Always do the math.

৪. Get Easy to Lose:

As a sheep, losing is not fun for me, but I lost a lot when I started playing. This is normal You are still learning the game. Still, if you are concerned about losing and are not focused on having a good time, you will not enjoy yourself and this makes you a bad player – not just for yourself, but your opponent. Yes, suction is lost, but it is one of the best ways to learn.

What else could you do? Are you in the best hands Did you attack when you should have been blocked? You didn’t read the cards correctly? Losing as much as I did in the beginning helped me become a better player, because I had to kill my ego and let a wise player read my roots.

৫. Know the limitations of your deck:

One of the reasons for considering magic is that it is an expensive game, and the commander actually has some decks that are going to perform better than others during the matchup. Sure you know how to pilot important things in your deck, but that doesn’t mean there are no limits and that’s fine.

Speaking of magic, I’m not really a combo one-turn player. I like to play weird junk decks and use commanders that don’t make the top list of EDH racks, but playing that way has to figure out which is the best way to optimize your deck. How will it win, how does your hand really need it to operate and most importantly, your deck is not built to handle it? Knowing your weak spots will allow you to build the best deck even if you are against the Golos or the stove deck.

Other. Understand how other decks win:

Just because you don’t play specific colors or want to use a larger commander, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t know what they are. You may not play them, but they are out in the wild like Pokemon are waiting for you. The best way to break a combo and know which part is most important to take during the game. Once, I didn’t realize anyone was training until it was too late for any part of his infinite combo deck, so I lost even without a single hit. When you know the cards and other deck strategies you will know how to fight them.

7. Find a fun pod:

I can’t stress enough how annoying people can waste a good time. As someone who is currently the only daughter of my commander playgroup, the guys I play with have always realized that I am new and not mansplained in my favor. In my journey they encouraged and guided me, encouraged me to be ruthless and put it on the chin when I entered the game’s political elements. You probably won’t play right now without a good playgroup. It makes a lot of difference.

৮. Play often:

My usual game nights are Tuesday, and because of the coronavirus, we decided to play on zoom, and just doing it made me feel better about my isolation. The more I gain, the more I get to know him and want to play more. The best way to find out the strengths and weaknesses of the deck is to play. It shows you which cards are holding you back, and how you need to change them to move you forward. Once you find that fun pod, just keep playing. Win or lose, you get better at understanding how to be the best pilot on your deck.

Outside of my MTG players (EDH or otherwise), what has helped you become a better player?

(Image: Chris Rallis)

Want more stories like this? Subscribe and support the site!

– Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that prohibits, but is not limited to, personal insults WhoeverHate Speech and Trolling –

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

. (Tags translate) magic: assemble