8 women who experienced COVID-19 behind bars

“As a woman, who spends time in California prisons, there is a constant sense of vulnerability,” a woman imprisoned by Michelle told me in a statement she sent last week. “Ten times came to this sense of vulnerability when the Romanian virus first appeared.” In the United States, there are currently 230,000 women behind bars, a quarter of whom have not yet been convicted of the crime. Unless the state reduces the number of people being held in local prisons – such as freeing imprisoned people because they couldn’t pay their bail – the US risks adding 100,000 deaths to its virus wing, according to a study released Wednesday by the US Freedom Union.

As a result of the virus, most facilities are locked, which means that prisoners can be seated in their cells and visitors are prohibited. People who previously had access to counseling, classes or work in person are now left without any support or distraction, and probably have less freedom to walk around their facility. This new reality is not a matter of the fact that the vast majority of incarcerated women have experienced sexual violence during their lives and for them mental health services and daily structure can be a lifeline. This means that even 80% of imprisoned women who are mothers are unable to see their children.

The commotion asked women who were now or recently held behind bars to share how the coronus virus changed their lives. We received responses from prisons, prisons and detention centers around the country. They expressed frustration at some little information given to them about the disease and its spread. Some worried about their children or their family from outside. They overestimated the actions of elected officials to protect vulnerable prisoners, stressing that many initiatives proposed to protect elderly and sick prisoners – including the guidance of Attorney General William Barr, March 26 to increase the use of a home prison – are not being implemented as planned. . With the exception of one person, every woman wrote that they did not have access to protective gear or the ability to practice social distancing. Without the ability to protect themselves, all they can do is wait.

“Wondering if our last visit would be the last time we saw you.”

Fragments, 36, is currently incarcerated at the Plobanna facility in Troy, Virginia

The climate and mood changed here in Plovno. It began around March 12, when the first memo came out of the Department of Corrections addressing their awareness of the epidemic. It was their attempt to reassure us that they were all in control. From there came more memos. On March 23, we were put in a different lock. Then, on March 30, the counselors’ request came for everyone to update the emergency contact paperwork and death notices. Blank forms were passed to everyone during the time count. It was incredibly upsetting.

All jail time is hard when you are a mother. I often tell people not to give birth to my children, or open access to them is the hardest thing, beyond anything else, about incarceration. Now that the COVID epidemic is affecting prison life, many offenders, including myself, are not allowed to work. This creates more mental downtime. Torture to an imprisoned mother.

Before the epidemic, I was able to make contact visits when the childcare funds were made possible, and video visits. Now, all this has been abstracted and we don’t know how long. It adds another effort – wondering if the last time we visited would be the last time we saw each other. I pray that I come back to my life [for children] and that this concrete cage is not the end of my journey.

“I have kidney disease and breast cancer.”

Kimberly, 61, is currently incarcerated at Creswell Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas

The hardest time is at night. During the day we advance the unit and watch the news. At night this is another type of worry – we worry if we wake up, what tomorrow will bring, whether the Jail Bureau will do what they are supposed to do and bring those of us who are the most vulnerable out here before the virus hits. The stress I feel in my chest every day waiting and waiting is awful.

I worry about my family, my daughter, granddaughter and granddaughter, great granddaughter born in the middle of this crisis. I want to live long enough to meet him.

I’m here for a non-violent white-collar crime, for the first time. Before, I never even had a parking ticket. I did 27 months in a 60 month sentence, but I have kidney disease in stage 5 and breast cancer in stage 3. I have a request for release to my judge, which he has not signed yet, and I am still waiting for Carlswell to release me under the direction of Attorney General William Beer Vulnerable non-violent prisoners should be sent to prison. So far no one in Carlswell has spoken to me …

I’m trying to get out of here so I don’t die.

“Bleach, disinfectants and even extra shower time are ‘too expensive’.”

Michelle, 56, currently incarcerated at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, California

The staff ratio is divided into about 80% males and 20% females, and just on a normal day we were neglected, neglected and ignored on request for help or compassion of any kind. Now we sit here, each and every one of us, wondering when it was our turn for the contract at COVID-19. When it comes our turn to remain unsupervised and unchecked in our rooms and cells – left to die, because the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation refuses to spend extra money on enough protective equipment and cleaners, so prisoners can be safe as staff. We ask for bleach, disinfectants and even extra shower time and avoid because they quote it is too expensive to deliver more than they do on a normal day.

Still, the virus is a human problem, and talk about what it is like for these prisoners to be selfish because I’m sure the response from the team is the same on the male side. World Patch [World Patch], genderless, applies to everyone! It is startling to see how much less than human CDCR really sees us at the end of the day.

“At least they did something to try and keep them going.”

Nicole, 25, was recently released from the Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois

They say they want nonviolent cases out of prison to slow the spread of the virus, but what about those people like me, who are inadvertently accused of doing something considered violent, so they should sit there? I don’t feel like anyone is fighting for the prisoners in that prison, especially the females.

I worry about the health of women still in Cook County, I worry about their safety. I know they probably feel forgotten. I know my roommates are still there. It hurts me because I know she didn’t do everything she was accused of, and she has to sit there. I feel that if you do not want to let go of the females in very serious cases, at least do something to try and keep them healthy. [Prison administration] Don’t want to do that. They do not take measures to keep them.

“If they don’t give PPE to the team, we’re definitely not going to get them.”

Lexi, 41, is currently incarcerated in the transgender housing unit at the Rose M. Center. Singer on Rikers Island in East Elmhurst, NY.

What amazes me about all this is there is no official protocol. We had 9/11, we had all these other things going on – Hurricane Sandy, Hurricane Katrina and it just shocks me that there is no protocol out there for anything. We just make it up as we go.

I realized after reading in the New York Post Friday that a petition had been filed with the Department of Correctional Officers for the entire area of ​​Rikers Island because they – the Correctional Officers – feel that their immediate health concerns should not be addressed in masks and wearing face shields. And PPE dresses and things of that nature. If they don’t give them to the facility’s administrative staff, we certainly won’t get them. Everyone just turns even further and is exposed, which is pretty much where he is at the moment.

I think transgender people are even more at risk because of the medical concerns we have. There is currently someone in our unit who has severe inflammation in the legs. I have asthma myself. We are more at risk of catching COVID-19 and it is really hard to know and sit back and see the fact that if we need medical attention, we cannot achieve it.

“I’m in the dark in my cell.”

Carolyn, 44, is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Facility Center in New York, NY

Everyone is in complete paranoia. Everyone is afraid, for their families, for themselves. Everyone walks around wearing masks and gloves. It’s really scary.

We are locked in 23 hours a day. I’m thinking of getting out of my cell! A lot of us go a little blurry. I am visually impaired and I live alone – so I am in the dark. That’s it, I’m in the dark in my cell. I meditate and pray a lot, because if I didn’t, I think I would definitely be in a quilted room or something.

It must be at the mercy of God because I still have sanity.

“I’m afraid that one of the officers or one of the new detainees is going to bring the virus here.”

Janelakis, 36, is currently incarcerated at the ICE South Louisiana Processing Center in Basil, Louisiana

No soap in the bathroom. No toilet paper. The guards do not wear gloves or masks.

They still transport people, for example I was in the yard yesterday and they put new detainees into custody. I feel really bad. I’m afraid one of the arresting officers or one of the new detainees is going to bring the Koronov virus here. I’m scared.

To be honest, it was really hard to be in custody. But it is also the same treatment I received in Cuba. For example, this morning I went to take a shower and there were two girls, and they told me to wait for them to finish before I went in. All LGBT women in this detention center are fighting to get out, only to be strong and move on. We are a united group.

We are desperate, waiting to be released for months, and we have met all the requirements needed to be released, but they are not releasing us.

“There are no secrets here.”

Michelle, 71, is currently incarcerated at the Massachusetts Institutional Facility – Framingham in Framingham, Mass.

The general mood here is quite bleak, an understandable response when others are accused of our care, and their personal and / or political concerns may not allow some to be as futile as circumstances would require at such a time. So I ask you, and everyone else outside of these fences and walls, to speak truth to power whenever an opportunity arises; Scream it out if necessary when life is at stake.

The strangest thing about all of this is that anyone who has lived or worked in a prison for so long knows that there are no secrets in these pain establishments, just an unlimited supply of any kind of unseen grief one could imagine; Being aware of it and allowing it to apologize is one of our cultural failures.

The hustle wants to thank the Equality of Immigration, the Chicago Community Bond Fund, and the New York Internal / Foreign Organization Collective for connecting us to the women interviewed in this story. Learn more about bail money in your area here.