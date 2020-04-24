80 Percent of COVID-19 Deaths in European Countries Are in Areas With High Air Pollution Rates

An Israeli researcher has found a relationship between high COVID-19 mortality rates in four European countries and significant levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) pollution.

Yaron Ogen, from Martin Luther University of Halle-Wittenberg, said the results could show that long-term exposure to these pollutants might play an important role in deaths due to the role of viruses, according to a study published in the journal Science of The Total Environment.

However, Ogen only identified a strong correlation between these factors, and further research will be needed to determine whether there is a direct causal relationship between NO2 pollution and a higher risk of death from COVID-19.

Nitrogen dioxide is a gas emitted by natural processes and human resources, such as vehicle traffic and industrial activities. Long-term exposure to NO2 has been linked to a variety of severe health problems, such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Many health problems result from long-term exposure to air pollutants similar to those that increase the risk of death from COVID0-19, given that it is a respiratory disease.

For his latest study, Ogen wants to look at the relationship between long-term exposure to NO2, which in this paper is defined as a two-month period (between January and February) before the outbreak of COVID-19 in Europe, and the fatality of a novel coronavirus.

To do this, researchers examined data collected by the Sentinel-5P satellite, the European Space Agency, which can map the NO2 distribution in the lowest layer of the Earth’s atmosphere, as well as information about the number of COVID-19 deaths taken from 66 administrative regions in Italy, Spain, France and Germany.

Ogen identified 4,443 deaths in these four countries on March 19: 78 percent of them occurred in five regions located in northern Italy and central Spain. These regions include Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont, and Veneto in Italy; and the Madrid Community in Spain.

Furthermore, Ogen found that these same five regions had the highest concentration of nitrogen dioxide from the area under study. He also noted that these areas show poor air flow, the Community of Madrid and northern Italy are surrounded by mountains, for example, which means that air pollution is not easily spread.

“These results suggest that long-term exposure to this pollutant (NO2) may be one of the most important contributors to deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus in this region and possibly throughout the world,” Ogen wrote in the newspaper.

According to the researchers, this significant geographical condition and NO2 concentration can cause respiratory problems and pneumonia in this population.

“This chronic exposure could be an important contributor to the high death rate of COVID-19 observed in this region. As previous studies have shown that NO2 exposure causes inflammation in the lungs, it is now necessary to check whether the presence of initial inflammation is related to the system’s response immunity to the corona virus, “Ogen wrote in the study.

“Therefore, poisoning our environment means poisoning our own body and when experiencing chronic respiratory distress, its ability to defend itself from infection is limited,” he said.

In light of the results, Ogen emphasized that further research is needed to determine the extent to which various factors, such as age and the presence of existing conditions, in addition to NO2 pollution can contribute to the death rate of COVDI-19.

Another new study, submitted to The New England Journal of Medicine, found that people in the United States who live in areas with high levels of air pollution may be at higher risk of dying from COVID-19.

But instead of looking at nitrogen dioxide specifically, this study examined the relationship between COVID-19 mortality and long-term exposure to PM2.5 – small particles that can be inhaled 2.5 micrometers or smaller.