January 19 (UPI) – At least 80 Yemeni soldiers were killed in an airstrike in a military camp, the United Nations special envoy for Yemen said on Sunday.

Up to 130 others were injured in the ballistic missile and drone attacks while visiting prayers in a mosque in the Al-Estiqbal military camp in the city of Marib.

“I said earlier that the hard-won progress Yemen has made in de-escalation is very fragile. Such measures can fail to make this progress,” said United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths. “I urge all parties to stop the escalation now and to direct their energy from the military front to politics.”

The Yemeni Ministry of Defense said the attack was intended to “avenge the killing of the Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani.”

Soleimani was killed in a US drone attack in Iraq on January 3 when US President Donald Trump said he was planning “impending and sinister attacks”.

Yemen has been involved in a civil war between coalition-backed Saudi Arabia, the United Emirates, and Iran-backed Houthi rebels for years.

The Yemen Ministry of Defense said “the armed forces will remain the solid stone that breaks ambitions” to pursue Iran’s goal of destabilizing security in Yemen and the region as a whole.

She did not specify how she might know the rebels’ motives, and the Houthis did not immediately take responsibility.