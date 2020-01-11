800 custom racing cars will be exhibited at the event in Chiba Prefecture

Loading...

At an automobile exhibition near Tokyo, automobile manufacturers and manufacturers of auto parts from Japan and abroad showed around 800 custom and racing cars on Saturday.

At the Tokyo Auto Salon 2020 at Makuhari in Chiba Prefecture, open to the public for two days, Toyota Motor Corp. the compact sports car GR Yaris, which due to its rich motorsport experience such as participation in the World Rally Championship.

Together with Toyota, Honda Motor Co., Volvo Cars Japan and Mazda Motor Corp. 438 car manufacturers and auto parts manufacturers showed their unique products.

Toyota, the Japanese automaker with the highest sales, received orders on Friday for the special model with all-wheel drive and 1.6-liter turbo engine of the GR Yaris, which is to be manufactured in a plant in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture.

“I am pleased that, unlike our 86 and Supra sports car models, we have manufactured all components of the sports car ourselves,” Toyota President Akio Toyoda told reporters.

Subaru Corp. introduced a sportier version of the Levorg station wagon, which is expected to hit the market in the second half of the year, while Nissan Motor Co. introduced limited editions of the GT-R and Fairlady Z sports cars.

According to the organizer, the event also includes demonstration drives with racing cars in the exhibition hall of the congress center.

The organizers expect Friday’s auto show to attract more than 300,000 people.