866 patients recovered in Tamil Nadu, the highest in the country, followed by Delhi: Covid-19 State – all news in India

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 24,506 on Saturday. According to the latest data updated by the Ministry of Health, there are 18,668 active coronavirus cases in the country, 5063 patients have been cured or discharged, while 775 people have died from the deadly infection.

The cases of coronaviruses in Maharashtra have accelerated by 7000 marks, while in the national capital the number of cases has exceeded 2500. Gujarat still has the second highest number of cases of coronaviruses in the state after Maharashtra. Tamil Nadu reported that most patients recover from Covid-19, followed by Delhi and Maharashtra.

Here’s a breakdown of the number of cases of coronavirus, death and recovery.

Maharashtra

With 6817 active Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state. The state has recorded 301 deaths so far while 840 patients have recovered.

Gujarat

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home country, 2815 coronavirus cases and 265 recoveries have been registered so far. 127 people died from the infection in the country.

Delhi

As many as 2514 people tested positive for coronavirus in the national capital. 53 people died from the infection, while 857 people recovered, according to the health ministry.

Rajasthan

The cases of coronaviruses in Rajasthan were touched on Saturday 2034. The state reported 27 deaths and 230 patients recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh

The state reported 1,852 positive cases of coronavirus. Of Covid-19, 92 people died here, while 210 recovered.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has 1,755 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu experienced 866 recoveries and 22 Covid-19 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh

1621 people are infected with Covid-19 in the state. While 247 people recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 25 people died from the infection here.

Telangana

So far, 984 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from the country. 253 people recovered from the virus, while 26 died from Covid-19.

Andhra Pradesh

The state witnessed 955 positive Covid-19 patients and 145 recovery cases. 29 people died.

West Bengal

571 people were infected with a coronavirus in West Bengal. There have been 18 deaths and 103 recoveries in the state.

Karnataka

The state recorded 474 Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths. 152 people were healed and discharged.

Jammu and Kashmir

In the Union area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir, the number of Covid-19 patients increased to 454. 5 people died from the infection and 109 were cured.

Kerala

According to the Ministry of Health, Kerala reported 450 cases of coronavirus on Saturday. Kerala witnessed three deaths due to Covid-19, while 331 people recovered successfully.

Haryana and Punjab

Neighboring states have 272 and 298 Covid-19 cases, respectively. While 17 people died in Punjab, Haryana saw three deaths. 156 people recovered from Covid-19 in Haryana, 67 in Punjab.

In Bihar, 223 people tested positive for coronavirus, two died, while 46 patients recovered. Odisha has 94 positive Covid-19 patients, 33 recovered while one person died. Jharkhand has 57 Covid-19 cases, 3 patients have died and 8 have recovered.

Uttarakhand has 48 coronavirus patients, 25 patients have recovered from the infection. Himachal Pradesh has 40 cases, one patient has died and 18 have recovered. Assam reported 36 Covid-19 cases, one person died while 19 people recovered.

Chhattisgarh recorded 36 cases of coronavirus and 30 people recovered. In Chandigarh, 27 people contracted Covid-19 disease and 14 recovered. Andaman recorded 27 cases of coronaviruses, 11 recovered.

Ladakh has 20 patients, 14 people have recovered. Goa reported seven cases of Covid-19 disease, all patients recovered. Pondicherry reported seven cases and 3 recovered. Meghalaya reported 12 cases and one death.

Two cases of coronavirus were reported by Manipur and both recovered. Tripura has two cases of coronaviruses, one has recovered.

The areas of the states and the Union with only one positive Covid-19 case include Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, the patient from Arunachal has recovered. Sikkim has not yet reported on the Covid-19 case.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended closure across the country until May 3.

India entered the eleventh day of the extended closure phase on Saturday.

Note: The data is from official data released by the Ministry of Health and may differ from the real-time numbers released by the various governments of the States and are subject to Center confirmation.

. [ToTranslate tags] coronavirus [t] coronavirus cases [t] coronaviruses in India [t] coronavirus mortality [t] coronavirus closure [t] covid19 [t] covid 19 [t] coronavirus outbreak