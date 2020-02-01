8th case of coronavirus in the United States confirmed in Massachusetts

Posted: Feb 1, 2020 / 11:28 PST / Updated: Feb 1, 2020 / 11:31 PST

BOSTON, Mass. (KTLA) – A Boston man has tested positive for coronavirus, the first case in the state, Massachusetts officials said on Saturday.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Boston Public Health Commission said they were informed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday of the positive results.

The man, who is in his twenties, recently traveled to Wuhan, China, and sought medical attention soon after returning to Massachusetts, they said. He is kept in solitary confinement until authorized by public health officials.

The viral epidemic that started in China has infected more than 11,900 people worldwide. The rapid spread of the virus in two months prompted the World Health Organization to declare it a global emergency on Thursday.

Massachusetts health officials said the public risk of coronavirus remains low in the state.