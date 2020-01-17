9 beautiful country walks with comfortable pubs that will make you forget you’re in London

London has large green spaces, giant parks with small local commons, and even better – most have a large pub nearby.

There is nothing more pleasant than taking a stroll, be it a gentle walk or a brisk walk, through the leafy suburbs of London and stopping at a nearby pub on the way, sitting by a fire roaring and sipping a warm glass of red wine.

Even better, the walk means you have an excuse to treat yourself to some great pub food!

So, if we’ve tempted you, here is a list of some of our favorite walks that will transport you to the countryside and make you forget that you’re still in London – and they all have pubs along the way!

Highgate to Stoke Newington via The Faltering Fullback

So green!

(Image: @ 999London)

North London is full of fabulous parks, so this walk can be changed to your liking, but it’s slightly longer so you can walk around in the largest open space possible.

Departing from Priory Gardens in Highgate, you will stroll down Parkland Walk – London’s longest nature reserve – then into Finsbury Park, where we recommend stopping for a pint at Faltering Fullback.

You’ll have to stray a bit from the path to get to the engaging pub, but you can sit outside in the beer garden and enjoy the Thai cuisine on offer.

Continue your journey through the reservoirs of Stoke Newington, Clissold Park and end at the beautiful cemetery of Abney Park.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Richmond Drive to Ham House via The Ham Brewery Tap

The iconic park, where you could spend a whole day alone, is only part of this green and tranquil walk.

Start at the top of Richmond Hill in the park, after Mount King Henry – where on a clear day you can see St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Keep an eye out for deer in Richmond Park

(Image: PA)

Exit the park in the dream village of Ham, entirely with magnificent mansions, towards Ham House, a National Trust property with a second-hand bookstore and excellent cream teas.

Do you want something a little stronger?

Make your way to the Ham Brewery Tap before entering the house, which is comfortable in cold weather but if the weather is good, you can sit outside.

Erith Riverside at Old Bexley Village via Captain Kidd

It can be an eight and a half mile long hike, but it’s quite easy, following the river on very flat ground.

You get great views along the Thames and find yourself in the historic village of Old Bexley, passing beautiful sites such as Waterside Gardens and Hall Place.

Read more

The best of London

Ready for a drink?

Pop by Captain Kidd, right next to Wapping Rose Gardens, for a view of the Thames with your drink.

Hampton Court to Albert Bridge via London Apprentice

It’s long. A whopping 23 miles. But we promise it will be worth it, and you can justify the sticky caramel pudding as well as the fish and chips when you take a break at the pub.

There are so many pretty places to visit, such as Kew Gardens, Syon Park, Chelsea Harbor and Marble Hill – and you start with the incredible Hampton Court.

Gawp at the magnificent Syon Park

(Image: Hounslow Chronicle)

There are a number of pubs along the way, and we recommend the London Apprentice, a Greene King pub in Syon Park overlooking the Thames at a lovely golf club.

Princess Diana’s Memorial Walk

You may have heard of this one, but it’s worth a visit – it’s truly exceptional. You cross four of London’s royal parks and are home to buildings and locations associated with Princess Diana.

The almost continuous stretch of greenery in central London begins at St James’s Park, crosses The Mall at Green Park, under the Wellington Arch in Hyde Park and on Kensington Gardens.

Look for the three palaces and two mansions along the way, as well as the Albert Memorial, the Round Pond and the Broad Walk in Green Park.

The Italian garden of Kensington Gardens

(Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto)

From Clissold Park to Springfield Park via The Ax

It may seem odd to walk through a cemetery, but the grounds of Abney Park Cemetery, hailed as one of the seven beautiful garden cemeteries, are very peaceful.

From there, you walk to Stoke Newington Common and finally to Springfield Park, overlooking the floodplains of the River Lea.

The perfect place for beer lovers, stop at The Ax, between Abney Park and Stoke Newington Common, with 22 beers on tap and an excellent Sunday roast.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Circular walk to Hampstead Heath via The Freemasons Arms

Hampstead Heath had to be included, right.

This hike begins on Hampstead High Street, where you walk past Wells and Campden baths and laundries, which may not be green but are certainly beautiful.

Once on the moor, you will meet the famous ponds before climbing to the top of Parliament Hill, before taking this picture of the London landscape.

You can get lost in the wilderness of Hampstead Heath with a view of the city in the distance

(Image: Met Office)

As you descend, admire Kenwood House (presented at Notting Hill), then walk through the peaceful woods and take in the picturesque views of Viaduct Bridge.

At some point along the way, stop at The Freemasons Arms, a gastropub with a screened porch and terrace, so you can continue watching the beautiful heather.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

Hackney Swamp Walk via Old Hall Tavern

This is a beautiful walk largely along a towpath, perfect for the soothing waters of the canal to soothe you.

Start at Wick Woodland, descend by the Lea Navigation Canal, and pass an adventure playground and a patch of wood known as Jubilee Wood. After crossing the Friends’ Red Bridge, you will find yourself in the middle of Hackney’s main swamp and its famous football fields.

Football fields are famous for some reason

The final stretch will take you on a tree-lined path on East Marsh and the Spitalfields Fruit and Vegetable Market.

Stop for a drink at Old Hall Tavern, a casual and comfortable pub perfect for resting your tired feet.

The Thames Path from Putney Bridge to Barnes via The Sun Inn

This route will make you dream of the suburbs of London you are traveling through – and you know it’s good because the stretch makes up the majority of the route taken during the annual Oxford-Cambridge boat race.

Along the mainly flat path, you will cross the gardens of Fulham Palace, with its enclosed 19th century garden, then you will see the large Harrods depot opposite and the boat houses of St Paul’s school.

Get the latest news from London straight to your phone without having to open your browser – and get all the latest news as notifications on your screen.

The MyLondon app gives you all the stories you need to help you stay on top of what’s going on in the best city ever.

You can download it on Android here and Apple here.

Finish with a pint in Barnes’ most famous pub, The Sun Inn, which overlooks the village pond.

If you want to see more walks around London, TfL has a dedicated page full of route suggestions.

.