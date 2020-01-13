9 candles that smell good and look even better

Loading...

We understand why you’re shy about buying candles for your home – maybe you have bad memories of how mom burned her monstrosity with the scent of candy and apples all through the holidays, or maybe you remember afternoons when You did sniffing tests in the mall with a significant other.

Well, it’s time to forget everything you thought you knew about candles. Nowadays, the better candles tend to be gender-neutral, and there is no shortage of what is traditionally called male fragrances: whiskey, tobacco, leather, etc. There are now even cannabis-scented candles (don’t knock). until you try).

“Just like colors that affect your mood are a science, so do scents,” says P.F. The founders of Candle Co., Kristen Pumphrey and Thomas Neuberger. “Fragrance is an overlooked, atmospheric mood enhancer. During the holidays when we want to create a warm and cozy environment, I tend to use woody scents with a strong base of sandalwood or cedar. I especially like to combine our teakwood & tobacco with a seasonal pop like Spruce. When we have urgent deadlines, we are infused with bright and invigorating scents, so we look for citrus or mint scents. “

“When guests come by, it’s an effective fragrance that makes everyone believe that your home always smells so good.”

So, after all that has been said, check out our list of the top rated candles for a home that really always smells so good.

PF Candle Co. Sunset

This candle is not only good for the sniffer, but part of the Dusk collection by P.F., which are all filled in individually printed cans with minimalist, earth-colored illustrations and look good on your bedside table or coffee table. The sunset is inspired by the time of day when the sky has just sunk below the horizon with notes of clary sage, iris and palo santo.

Sydney Hale Co. Bourbon + brown sugar

Speaking of versatility: This bourbon-inspired candle is handcrafted in a container that is suitable as the next whiskey tumblr after the wax has burned off. The scent is warm but not sweet, an ode to double-oiled bourbon and salted brown sugar caramel. Another bonus? Sydney Hale Co. donates 10 percent of its profits to organizations that support animal rescue.

Malin + Goetz leather

Thanks to subdued floral notes and rustic wood notes, this candle smells both soothing and robust as fine leather. The base notes of sandalwood, cedar, cashmere musk, amber and frankincense make it the perfect choice to emphasize the mood of a living room or a cave. A minimalist design and dark brown wax make it look good practically anywhere.

Jonathan Adler hashish

This is what you want to show off with a warm, brown wax that sits in a white porcelain jar with grass leaves. Frankly, we would even keep the box as a decoration. Once you’re done with the candle, it’s the perfect place to store your coins. The mixture of black currants, green apple, wormwood, patchouli and moss is definitely exhilarating, so you don’t have to burn long to fill the room with fragrance.

Good + Well Supply Co.Zion National Park candle

Do you have a favorite national park? Of course you do. Bring back memories that smell a lot better than in your tent when you camp with this line from Good + Well Supply Co. Each is hand-filled into durable metal containers that you can take anywhere. We chose Zion, which smells of desert lavender, sage and dried herbs – the perfect fragrance to relax after a long day.

Le Labo Santal 26 vintage candle

This vintage-look candle by Le Labo is also a contender for the most aesthetic. The dark pewter-look jar is very well roughened and filled by hand with Santal 26 – a so-called “aristocratic fragrance” that is both soft and leathery and at the same time a bit seductive and smoky.

Paddywax Maplewood + moss candle

The structured, light green Maplewood + Moss ceramic jar from Paddywax will appeal to you and your partner – an instant win in our book. We also love the unique wooden wick that crackles when burned and the fact that part of the candle sale goes to the National Parks Foundation. The warm but light notes of tobacco blossom, vanilla, smoked wood and amber don’t hurt either.

Aden Candle Barrel-Aged Manhattan

Aden is proud to produce high quality candles made from coconut and apricot wax, natural essential oils and high quality fragrances. This is all an original way of saying that you will not pollute your lungs or the planet with your candles, and that also means that your candles have an extremely long burn time of 60 hours. This is decorated with notes of oak, vetiver, clove and sandalwood to remind you of a well-made Manhattan, which is topped with oak and cherries and how Jeff Goldblum gets better and better over time.

Ethics supply co. Moonlight Surnada

Inspired by the redwood and cypress trees of what is probably the most magical part of the California coast, Big Sur, this fragrance by Ethics Supply Co. is a rich mix of native laurel, lemon verbena, Douglas fir and jeffery pine. It is a fragrance that smells extremely nostalgic in the best way.