9 clues in the Queen’s statement about the future of Harry and Meghan

Queen Elizabeth II’s statement reached the media a few minutes before the 5:00 pm embargo. The British era ended. The timing was no coincidence shortly after the family members who had gathered at their home in Sandringham left, after discussing with Harry the parameters of how he and Meghan would withdraw from their leadership positions as working kings. Because the press is outside the private Norfolk estate, the royal officials knew they had to make a statement.

The result, however, was different from that of the 93-year-old monarch, who is on the throne shortly before her 68th year. It may only be six sentences long and composed of 153 words, but it contains innumerable clues and signals for the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their roles within the family.

The Queen’s Message:

Today my family had very constructive discussions about the future of my grandson and his family.

My family and I support Harry and Meghan’s wish to start a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time employees of the royal family, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they do not want to be dependent on public money in their new life.

It was therefore agreed that there would be a transition phase during which the Sussex people would spend time in Canada and the United Kingdom.

These are complex issues that my family has to resolve, and there is still a lot to do, but I have asked for final decisions to be made in the coming days.

We believe the message conveys:

1. We are all still family

The queen is a formal woman who was born in a formal era. It “doesn’t do emotions”, at least not in public. Their speeches are free of any political clues and their official sympathy messages follow a diplomatic format that is rarely broken. However, this message is both personal and intimate. She doesn’t use “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” but “Harry and Meghan” (more on this in No. 9). She refers to “family” eight times and goes home with the message that although the situation is making headlines worldwide, it is still a painful argument within a family.

2. The end of the beginning or the beginning of the end?

Those who hoped for an immediate settlement were disappointed. Not only Harry, father Prince Charles and brother Prince William were at the meeting, Meghan was also a phone call away to Canada. As this affected the monarchy, its private secretaries were also present, as was the queen’s private secretary and other royal officials. The Queen and her husband are reported to have left Charles and William to make the biggest decisions, despite meeting Harry and the rest of her family at Sandringham. The Canadian and British governments also had to be informed of the negotiations and the costs involved. Nevertheless, the Queen has set an ambitious schedule for the final decisions, partly to curb the flood of media attention.

3. Can everyone please stop talking about family feud?

Before the meeting, Prince Harry and Prince William made a joint statement rejecting tabloid reports that Harry felt bullied by his older brother from the royal family. Using inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful. “Now the Queen is trying to clarify the matter and declares that she and her family” fully support “the Sussexes’ desire to create a new life as a woman” young family. ‘

4. There is no going back

Any thought that the royal family could make enough concessions to meet the couple’s claims and still keep them as full-time royals has now been ruled out. And it is clear that the family wanted them to remain an integral part of Charles’ slimmed-down monarchy. Now William and Kate are under pressure to fill the gap as the only young royals of their generation to work as full-time royals.

5. Harry and Meghan’s “Half-In-Half-Out” option is DOA

The Queen may have cast “respect and understanding” in the sentence, but it is likely that this sentence “live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family” means that the Sussexers are on the verge of transitioning from work are kings who perform their duties on behalf of the monarch towards the larger group of relatives of the Queen, who are private individuals, even though they belong to a famous family that still regularly gathers for major events such as anniversaries and birthdays. These Windsors have jobs and can accept business relationships because they do not represent the monarchy. They are also responsible for charities such as the Anti-Slavery Collective, which is co-founded by Princess Eugenie. It could be difficult here. Will Harry and Meghan be able to continue some of their high profile positions, such as Harry’s role as Captain-General of the Royal Marines, after they stop working royals? What about her top roles in the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust? This wording suggests that they are not the quasi-royals they were hoping for and some resignations are coming.

6. Sussex Royal is open for business

Harry and Meghan’s message last week and the website they supported supported their decision contained numerous references to “financial independence”, although it was not clear whether this meant waiving the multi-million pound aid, which they receive each year from Prince Charles Duchy of Cornwall, an old country estate designed to fund the heir to the throne and his family. Since then, a number of opinion polls have shown that the public is strongly opposed to Harry and Meghan receiving duchy money and money from the sovereign grant that funds monarchical operations. The Queen “she doesn’t want to be dependent on public money in her new life” implies that the family’s wallets will become narrower, while at the same time reaffirming her desire to do business for herself, including building up her Sussex Royal brand much of her expensive one Finance life.

7. Hello, Canada!

The Sussexes had given vague references to life in North America and the United Kingdom, but now the Queen of Canada has provided much more firm confirmation that they will be spending parts of the immediate future in their northern realm. Meghan and her son Archie are currently living in a huge mansion in North Saanich, BC. Harry is likely to join them soon. The question of who will pay the large security costs that are now incurred in two countries has not been resolved. Today, Treasury Secretary Bill Morneau told reporters, “We haven’t had any discussions on the issue at this time.” (The Prime Minister’s office did not comment on Harry and Meghan in Canada.)

8. Wrap up the old life

While the details of their new arrangement have been clarified, “a transition period” will allow Harry (and perhaps Meghan when she returns to Britain) to continue some royal duties. In fact, he planned to get involved on Thursday when he sponsored the Rugby Football League to host the 2021 Rugby League World Cup for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace. This is likely to result in layoffs and layoffs among their employees, as most don’t want the currently planned peripatetic lifestyle.

9. Deliberately not mentioned

The use of “Harry and Meghan” may have been a personal decision of his grandmother, but she avoids any reference to the elephant in the room: her styles (His / Her Royal Highness) and her title (Prince). When Harry and Meghan, as it almost guaranteed, dive head first into trade deals, they are under tremendous pressure to either forego their styles and titles, or not to use them in any commercial way. These surveys certainly indicate that the Briton is against using royal decorations for money. In 2016, when Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew’s older daughter, used her royal title to market herself as a paid speaker, the backlash was huge.

