9 county towns and cities expected to have London Underground stations

The London Underground stretches far with 270 stations and counting.

It even goes far beyond London, venturing into Essex, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire with a few stations.

But what else could you do with a metro station?

The counties of origin are essentially all the counties of London, including Herfordshire, Essex, Kent, Surrey, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.

Right now the tube stops in Buckinghamshire are Chalfront + Latimer, Amersham and Chesham and in Hertfordshire they are Moor Park, Rickmansworth, Chorleywood, Croxley and Watford, all on the metropolitan line.

In Essex, the Central Line serves Buckhurst, Chigwell, Debden, Epping, Grange Hill, Loughton, Roding Valley and Theydon Bois.

There are quite a few towns and villages that could really do with a metro station

(Image: Jerzy Kociatkiewicz – Wikimedia Commons)

Still, people have gone to Reddit to share where they would like to have a London Underground station.

1. Welwyn Garden City

A Reddit user suggested that Welwyn Garden City could be an extension of the Metropolitan or Piccadilly line, which would greatly help commuters.

The Hertfordshire spot was one of the first new cities and the second garden city built in England and it is a popular place for commuters. It would be even better with a Tube stop.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

2. St Albans

Nearby is the pretty town of St Albans, also in Hertfordshire.

Right now you have to take a National Rail train, probably to King’s Cross, if you want to go to London, but wouldn’t it be amazing to be connected on the underground?

3. Watford Junction

A small extension would be enough for Watford Junction to be on the tube system

(Image: Google Street View)

One user was keen to see the metro line extended to Watford Junction, also in Hertfordshire.

Right now the Met line runs from Watford Central, but for anyone living closer to Watford Junction, it would make such a difference to extend the tube.

4. Stevenage

One person said that they should add a London Underground platform to the existing main Stevenage station so that commuters can get to the capital more easily.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

5. Borehamwood

Borehamwood is a little north of places like Edgware and Elstree. It is also very close to Stanmore, so a Reddit user suggested that the Jubilee line be extended from there.

6. Gray

Grays is the cheapest suburban city for workers in London according to Zoopla

(Image: Google Maps)

Recently voted best suburban city of 2020, Grays in Essex would be even better if it were on the subway.

You can extend the Upminster district line to reach Grays and make it easier to get to the heart of the city.

7. Tring

Tring, which is in a breach in the beautiful hills of Chiltern, is a very desirable place to live, as you can technically travel to London while returning to a beautiful place to live.

It would be just a little better if it was connected to a metro line and being close enough to Chesham, you could extend the metro line to access it.

Read more

Related Articles

8. Elstree

Elstree actually almost got its own subway stop, Elsetree South, but in the end it never happened.

Like Borehamwood, the Jubilee line could certainly be extended to reach Elstree.

9. Lullingstone

A village in Kent, Lullingstone is known for its castle and Roman villa.

It lies just beyond Orpington and other parts of Bromley and could certainly work if the extension of the Bakerloo line in south-east and south London went ahead.

.