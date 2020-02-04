9 dead, including 3 children, in a shootout in a video game room in western Mexico

MEXICO – Four gunmen killed nine people in a video game room in western Mexico, and among the dead were three children aged 12, 13 and 14.

Michoacan state prosecutors said Monday evening that two others were injured in the attack.

The attackers were apparently looking for specific targets, but then indiscriminately opened fire on clients. Two of the victims were aged 17 and 18.

The attack occurred on Monday in Uruapan, a city of about 340,000 residents in the Mexican lawyer belt, where the violence reached shocking proportions.

Over the weekend, investigators also found the decomposed bodies of 11 people in clandestine graves in Uruapan.

Prosecutors said they were investigating a missing person when they received a tip about the underground burial pits.

Armed men in Uruapan attacked a municipal police patrol on Friday, killing one officer and injuring two others.

The attack could have been in retaliation for the Friday arrest of a gang leader from Viagras who was implicated in 19 murders.

The turf wars between the drug cartels of Jalisco and Viagras, as well as their predecessors, bloodied the city for several years.

In August, gunmen from the Jalisco cartel left nine bodies hanging from an overpass, and seven more bodies were hacked and thrown by the nearby road. Just down the road, there were three other bodies, for a total of 19. They hung a banner from the viaduct threatening the Viagras.

Uruapan is where many believe that the 2006-2012 drug war in Mexico began in September 2006, when masked gunmen burst into a bar and threw five severed heads on the dance floor, as well as written threats to rivals.

On Tuesday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that Michoacan was one of the most violent states in Mexico, along with its neighbor Jalisco, and that it would receive special attention, including bases to house troops from the National Guard.

“We give priority to the states where we have the biggest problem of violence, we are now working in these three states, Michoacan, Guanajuato and Jalisco,” said López Obrador.

