9 evening closure activities that do not involve alcohol

As people around the world get along in an unprecedented period of social isolation, with no clear end in sight, it is difficult to understand, of course, the semblance of normality, ease and substance of a healthy routine. Being home with plenty of free time can easily lead to drinking – and a lot of it. But there are also plenty of sober evening activities that you can do with the perfect quarantine when you need a break from alcohol or you decide to get sober but also want to relax and feel like the work day is behind you. Apparently we’ve all seen the tweet of “Coffee Time Wine Time,” but what else can we do to give our Arabs a little edge?

Talking about the relationship between alcohol consumption and staying at home, explains Dr. Niall Campbell, a psychiatrist consultant and alcohol addiction specialist at Priori Hospital. “The tremendous pressure caused by the COVID-19 crisis and social isolation leads to more people trying to cope with alcohol. “He continues:” It’s cheaper to drink at home, and much easier to drink. ”

It’s a difficult time for everyone, and we all deal with it in different ways. However, Ayesha Malik, a technical officer in the World Health Organization’s Mental Health and Substance Abuse Department, warned against using alcohol or other substances at this time, because he “could make matters worse.” And Dr. Campbell agrees, saying it’s crucial to “try and look honestly” at the amount of alcohol units you consume each week and consider whether it is affecting your health – whether mental or physical.

The NHS recommends that men and women should stick to 14 units or less a week – that’s about four large glasses of wine or six liters. For many of us, this may sound like relatively little, but if you’re trying to see what you’re drinking right now, or you’re completely sober, there are other things to do that won’t include units at all. Here are some of our favorites.

1. Throw a game night

Dust this ancient scrabble board, monopoly, repeal or whatever you like and try your most favorite that will not end up with your dear and dear.

Tickets are another great way to pass the time. There are countless games you can play with (no, it’s not just about a fire ring) and you are guaranteed to be able to pick up a deck at the supermarket or corner store near you during the day’s allotted hike.

Visit the Virtual Theater

Evenings in the theater are always special, and fortunately, the experience of the home can now be recreated because a number of theaters have decided to open their archives during this closure period. The Globe Theater in London, for example, will release 40 productions in its Globe Player service in April. The National Theater brought up the production of “One Man, Two Govenors” with James Corden also for YouTube.

3. Create a home theater

Anyone can push a Netflix movie and sit on the couch, but if you are looking to take it to the next level, why not arrange an * appropriate * evening? Here’s how:

Invite your friends (almost)

Select the movies in advance

Get large quantities of snacks (essential popcorn, of course)

Set up the room: The TV or laptop should be in excellent condition, make sure the pillows are beautifully plump, and set mood lighting.

4. Make tattoos

Half of the fun of cocktails is to watch someone make them, or make them yourself. Assembling a drinking night for your home friends, or doing it almost with friends who are isolated elsewhere, is a fantastic way to put the work day behind you and relax in the evening. But you should not miss if you do not drink. There are thousands of delicious cocktail recipes to make them like the real thing. The Instagram accounts @ mocktail.life are full of great offers, and there are loads of others to find online. If you want to keep things simple, your personal favorite is soda water, a little fresh lime and some ice cream steward anguish. tasty.

5. Host a virtual pub quiz …

Virtual pub quizzes are all the rage nowadays. And it’s easy to see why. They are easy to organize and the perfect activity to involve quarantine. If you need tips on setting up your own pub quiz (minus the pub section), here’s our step-by-step guide.

6. … or karaoke at night

Hot on the heels of pub quizzes, virtual karaoke nights are becoming more and more popular. If you need tips for setting up one program, we also have a guide for that. It may seem like a scary chance to sing (or, in most cases, scream) your heart out without eating even a drop of alcohol, but, near us, it’s possible.

7. Make a very special dinner

With restaurants closing the store during the closure, many of us are missing out on dinners with friends and loved ones. But you can definitely create a special dinner at home – even if you’re not a great cook. There are a whole range of easy recipes out there, and if you are looking to take things for an extra mile, you need to set the table, dim the lights, raise some music and light some candles. Perfect evening b.

8. Watch a live show (kind of)

At the beginning of the closure, a whole host of artists encouraged us with live online performances. And it’s the perfect way to feel like you’re doing something fun with your evening. Some we have seen are Coldplay, James Blake, John Legend, P.O. Nek, 5 horse and Christine (Christine and the queens), but go to your favorite artist’s Instagram and they sure do something to keep you entertained.

9. Adjust to which stand-up

Donations by Aoife Hanna.