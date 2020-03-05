9-factors-we-learned-about-the-“love-is-blind”-at-the-rear-of-the-scenes-from-aly-and-andy’s-reddit-amas

Immediately after seeing Really like Is Blind over the former couple months, I am obsessive about the behind the scenes of all of it.



Netflix





The good news is, Aly and Andy experienced their quite own Reddit AMAs on Wednesday, the put they shared particulars in regards to the knowledge – at the least what their NDAs authorized.



Netflix





These are the juiciest tidbits they shared with followers:

1. Aly described 1 of a lot of girls did not actually do the job with each other a great deal with the remaining.

2. Andy was recruited for the present by way of Instagram.

three. Aly verified Giannina and Diamond are absolute sweethearts IRL.

4. Andy strongly hinted that Mark is not as great as he is portrayed on the present.

five. Aly verified that there was one particular one particular that appeared sketchy, nonetheless did not detect them.

6. Andy pointed out he thinks Jessica was a sufferer of hazardous modifying.

seven. Aly hinted that Jessica’s questionable perform was not all owing to modifying.

eight. Andy talked about he went out on a date with LC following the existing having said that they did not hit it off in unique man or woman.

9. Aly stated the females experienced the chance to converse heaps with Vanessa, even though these conversations did not make it on the current.