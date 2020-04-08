9 good reasons why Battersea is the ideal place to are living in London – Lucy Skoulding

Leafy Battersea, just south of the river in the borough of Wandsworth, is certainly the finest place to dwell in London.

Naturally I’m biased mainly because I are living below, but possessing moved to London in 2016, I have expert my reasonable share of it and Battersea is definitely my favorite area.

Masking Battersea Park and electricity station, and the areas about this up to Clapham Junction, here’s all the factors why I really advocate you move listed here.

1. It can be inexperienced

Battersea, in my impression, is the most effective of both worlds mainly because it is really generally in Central London but it also has a potent household and community sense as effectively as tons of eco-friendly, open area.

In some places it nearly feels like you still left the chaos of busy London guiding.

As well as Battersea Park, section of Clapham Common and Wandsworth Prevalent technically fall into the Battersea boundary so you can find masses of spots to go functioning, walk your pet dog and usually rest between mother nature.

2. Battersea Canines and Cats house

A rescue household for cats and dogs, Battersea is now a popular charity that will take in numerous deserted animals each and every day.

The charity seems to be immediately after them, treats them if they are unwell, and rehomes them with a loving family after they are prepared.

It can be an incredible charity and possessing it right on your doorstep in Battersea is terrific as you can go and stop by to see some of the animals.

Battersea re-homes cats and dogs all the time

(Picture: Battersea Canine Household)

3. It’s really well connected

Battersea may perhaps not be on the London Underground but it is really actually a good place to dwell for commuting and for common public transportation vacation.

Clapham Junction, Battersea’s primary transport hub, will get you into Victoria in about 4 minutes and also goes to Waterloo, London Bridge, Croydon, Hounslow and destinations in South West London like Richmond, Putney and Wimbledon.

As if this was not sufficient, Battersea has the prospect of being connected on the Northern line incredibly shortly and the luxury of a lot of buses heading to destinations all all around London.

4. There is so substantially to do below

It’s effortless to get into Central London but you would hardly ever will need to go there if you failed to want to due to the fact all the things you could possible want is on your doorstep.

Stores, pubs, golf equipment, dining places, cafés, gyms, routines like mini golf and significant ropes, a online games pub and significantly a lot more, you happen to be in the coronary heart of all the action.

Still, unless you reside higher than a bar, it can be not rowdy and raucous. The household streets are inclined to continue being really quiet, even on Friday and Saturday evenings.

5. Clapham Junction

As outlined, you can get anyplace rather easily from Clapham Junction but it really is also a national rail station that receives you to Gatwick and across the South West, ideal down to Devon if you fancy going there.

It is so useful to have it so shut.

6. It can be pretty close to Chelsea

Persons never generally realise this but if you just hop over Battersea Bridge, it can be a brief stroll, then you happen to be promptly in Chelsea.

Of course Chelsea is entire of high priced dining establishments and retailers but it truly is someplace a little bit diverse to check out and there is also heaps of museums in the immediate space this sort of as National Military Museum and spots like the V&A and Science Museum in nearby South Kensington.

7. Battersea Park

Battersea Park is an absolute gem of a position to have near by.

It can be lovely adequate on its own, sitting proper by the river, but there is also masses of excellent actions to do there like Go Ape, nuts golf, soccer and tennis.

The park also hosts tons of occasions all through the year, these kinds of as its famous fireworks screen in November.

There is plenty of wonderful marketplaces like this a person in the vicinity of Battersea Electric power Station

(Picture: HANSONIMAGES)

8. You can find some remarkable marketplaces

Battersea is the house of several excellent area markets exactly where you can go to decide up contemporary food and buy other products.

You will find Northcote Road current market as effectively as Hoxton Fruit and Veg, the sector by Battersea Electrical power Station and Battersea Boot sale, to name a couple.

9. Battersea Arts Centre

Battersea Arts Centre, previously an remarkable town hall with 80 rooms, is now property to an array of arts and culture functions and routines.

Its a distinctive venue with so substantially heading on, which includes ‘Scratch’ which is generally when associates of the general public are invited to view early versions of displays and give feedback.

Want extra information? Head to the MyLondon homepage.