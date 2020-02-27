[9-good-reasons-why-it-is-absurd-clapham-junction-won’t-have-a-london-underground-station]

We will use your email tackle only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivacy Observefor particulars of your facts security legal rights Invalid E mail

No matter whether you reside all-around Clapham Junction, travel as a result of it generally or get pleasure from traveling to, there is a extremely potent possibility you will regularly marvel why the station isn’t on the London Underground community.

It truly is this kind of a disappointment when you get to the conclude of the day, glance up how very long it will just take you to get residence and realise it entails a 30 minute wander to the nearest Tube.

This is 9 explanations why it’s whole absurd there isn’t a Tube halt at the station..

one. It’s these kinds of a transport hub

With so numerous trains going in and out of the station, it would make so a great deal perception to have a London Underground end for persons travelling onwards.

2. So a lot of people dwell in the area

You will find plenty of residential roads all-around Clapham Junction – it isn’t just pubs and bars.

If you do the maths, that indicates loads of folks are heading to have to have to be travelling about London for operate, university and days or nights out. So they would absolutely advantage from a Tube station.





Occupied platforms at Clapham Junction are a frequent sight

(Image: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Visuals)



3. It truly is not like it is really on the outskirts of London

Clapham Junction is in Zone two. The Underground goes all the way to Zone 9 in Buckinghamshire. Getting too considerably out is not an justification.

4. It would be an effortless station to add to the District line

Just loop spherical from Fulham, prevent off briefly at Clapham Junction, then carry on on to Putney.





five. Or the Victoria line

Equally, the incredibly efficient Victoria line could quickly squeeze in a slight detour from among Pimlico north of the river and Vauxhall south.

six. It’s way far too hectic at Clapham Junction station





Clapham Junction station is so unbelievably active

(Image: 2019 Getty Photographs)



Clapham Junction is the busiest station in the Uk in terms of trains in and out. You definitely notice this when using the station, in particular all through rush hour.

It’s so crowded you can normally barely suit by means of the rather slim walkway presented the range of folks. This targeted traffic could be eased by the station owning an Underground alternative.

7. There is certainly so considerably to do in the spot – it can be just tough to get there

Clapham Junction is a well-liked enjoyment location with loads of retailers, places to eat, bars and routines as nicely as the widespread, and loads of events going on all through the yr.

eight. The Northern line Clapham stations are in fact pretty much absent

You could be contemplating ‘what about all people Clapham stations on the Northern line?’

But these are at minimum a 50 percent an hour walk from Clapham Junction alone and no-just one would like to do that presented how much it rains listed here.

nine. It is really on the Overground, so why not the Underground too?

Clapham Junction is technically on the London Underground map, even if it really is not on the Underground itself.

So if it can be on the overground why are not able to it just go a single step even further and be on the Tube much too.

