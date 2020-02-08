9 improvements to the Jubilee line of the London Underground that we would like, but which will probably never happen

There are many amazing features of the Jubilee line.

It has tube guards, helping to keep passengers safe.

It is the only line on the London Underground network that connects to all other lines.

It is the first line to receive 4G, which should be launched in March.

But there are always improvements to be made.

The Jubilee Line extends from Stanmore to Stratford

(Image: Transport to London)

Here are the nine ways the Jubilee line could be a little better.

1. A further east extension to Woolwich

There is absolutely no reason why the Jubilee Line on its way to Stratford should not reach a little further east.

Right now Woolwich doesn’t have the best connections, because it’s only on DLR that can often be closed on weekends, so we think locals would like the Jubilee Line to come to them.

2. A new branch in Bromley

South London has very few London underground stations compared to the north of the river, especially south-east London.

Residents of Bromley are currently facing southeast or Thameslink trains, which are more likely to be delayed and do not have the option of the night tube.

3. And while you’re there, one in Bexley too

Many people live in Bexley and go to London. Raise your hand for a tube station that takes you directly across London Bridge and beyond.

4. A shorter interchange at Green Park

Green Park interchange is horrible

(Image: Rossographer)

Going from Jubilee to Piccadilly Line in Green Park is horrible.

The walk gives the impression that it will never end.

At the very least, travelators should be installed to make the trip a little faster.

5. More admissions to Wembley Park

Trying to get anywhere on the tube from Wembley after a concert or match is really stressful.

The last time I was there, I waited about an hour to get down on the Tube platform.

There should be more entrances and larger platforms at this station.

There is definitely room for East London to have more London Underground stations on the Jubilee Line

(Image: Transport to London)

6. Tube protectors at each station

Currently there are metro guards at the stations on the east side of the Jubilee line.

So, if we are talking about improvements, there should be guards at each station, to help keep people safe.

7. Continue the line beyond Stratford

On the west side, the Jubilee line reaches zone 5 but on the east side, it only reaches zone 2.

There is certainly capacity and reasons to extend it to the Hackney Marsh area, to Leyton and then to Walthamstow, possibly with stations in locations that do not currently have one, like Whipps Cross.

8. Air Con

The Jubilee Line can be very hot, especially in summer.

If only air conditioning could be installed on trains.

9. Remove Southwark

No offense to Southwark, you’re awesome. But the half-mile distance between you is probably quicker to walk than bothering with the chaos of the Tube. In addition, walking costs less (aka nothing).

