9 K-Dramas To Watch If You’re Not Too Lucky

The current global situation is certainly not something to consider. So when you are locked in or isolated, there are times when you feel lonely. To illustrate the loneliness, here is a list of dramas to watch while you’re away! You will feel hot and not too hot!

1. “The Flower Door Now”

“Flower Flowers Now” is one of those plays where you can’t help but love each character. With a stellar cast, Park Shin Hye stars as Ko Do Mi, an introverted single woman. He doesn’t like to go out too much, but he has secrets on the second floor of his apartment in the courtyard. One day, he meets Enrique Geum (Yoon Shi Yoon), a video game designer, and everything changes in Ko Do Mi’s consumer world.

Enrique is one of the best male leaders ever! They just have a really nice and attractive appeal that will impress you from ear to ear. You will forget all the loneliness and just want to watch the sweet shenanigans.

https://leaderluck.tumblr.com/post/100011037941

It is also the most relaxing K-drama focused on the lives of very delicate teenagers, who attend good schools and drive expensive cars. Well, “The Flowers of the Next Door” flutters in his head. The locals are less than focused on the event. As you can see in the picture below, it is really funny and certainly not!

https://eggpuffs.tumblr.com/post/107030814688/this-drama-is-too-real

With the story of the winter season, you will enjoy being wrapped indoors and not on a cold beach! The friendship that is also formed in the show really shows love and compassion. You don’t like it when you can’t talk to your old friends after this show!

https://parano1d.tumblr.com/post/180907966879/do-you-know-why-i-like-you-it-was-when-we-went-to

If you want to watch some good drama, slices, definitely do it!

Start watching “Flower Next Door”:

2. “It’s okay, Love that”

Jo Ing Sung and Gong Hyo Jin are directing this drama, but it’s no different than the other characters’ stories. “It’s OK, It’s Love” focuses on Jang Jae Yeol (Jo In Sung), a writer with a painful past, and Ji Hae Soo, a first-year friend in the hospital’s psychiatric department. Relationships thrive, all the while solving mental health problems.

These benefits really touch hearts and souls. So many different topics were addressed, including mental health and Tourette Syndrome. They are all discussed freely and freely, so you want a drama like that!

Why don’t you say Jang Jae Yeol’s words, and maybe bring you back from the silence.

Despite dealing with some of the heavy topics, there are a lot of funny moments that lift this drama.

https://ttsukimi.tumblr.com/post/104977722467

An added bonus is EXO D.O.! His acting skills are real and raw, you will forget that he is the D.O cutie from EXO you know and love.

Start watching “It’s okay, Love that”

3. “Because This Is Your First Life”

You have to love the old age of two people who must live with the eventual fall in love! “Because this is my first life” refers to the unexpected relationship between Nam Sae Hee (Lee Min Ki) and Yoon Ji Ho (Jung So Min). They both began their 30s and do not swim in money. Ji Ho finished the tenants in the house Sae Hee, and they both have to live together and share the financial burden of the struggle.

Once again, to make it fun and funny, you’ll forget that you didn’t lose a friend. You will find it funny to watch such a funny conversation, as below!

https://dazzlingkai.tumblr.com/post/170881581468/all-day-long-i-have-to-squeeze-my-healthy-chest

If you want easy-to-watch chemistry, humor, and cast, make sure you add it to this watch list!

Start watching “Because This Is My First Life”:

4. “Love in the Light of the Moon”

Wouldn’t a watch list be complete without the current history? “Love in the Light of the Moon” is a love story between Prince Lee Yeong (Park Bo Gum) and his wife, Hong Ra On (Kim Yoo Jung). However, there is one big plot … Hong Ra On isn’t really a boy! This is another trope of classic drama, but boy do you like it.

Drama time calls have the power to beat you next time. You are now past, you will never feel so small!

Despite the historical drama, don’t think it’s funny. Check out the funny scene below!

https://seoulessbastard.tumblr.com/post/149542524811

If you want to throw in another, easier time, make sure you watch “Love the Month!”

Start watching “Love the Moon Month”:

5. “Meow, Secret Secret”

This drama is definitely a new and fresh concept. Starring Shin Ye Eun as Sol Ah, and Kim Myung Soo as Hong Zo, you can forget about all your worries and focus on the cute cat! Funny cats that have the power to transform into humans, that is.

https://dramaintherain.tumblr.com/post/613606519645274112/meow-the-secret-boy-%EC%96%B4%EC%84%9C%EC%99%8080-kim-sol-ah-ep1

It’s refreshing to watch different things. So, if you’re feeling down for yourself, take this show to this amazing, bizarre, amazing story!

Start watching “Meow, Secret Boy”:

6. “Who Are You: School 2015”

Set in a prestigious school, popular student Eun Byeol (Kim So Hyun) has a secret twin of Lee Eun Bi, who is less fortunate. But after the show, he lived his life the other way! The male leaders, Nam Joo Hyuk and Yook Sungjae, are the type of male leaders in the drama.

https://moonlightdream.tumblr.com/post/147027298813/i-know-what-youre-going-to-say-i-also-know

Yook Sungjae is the sweetest, and also the funniest. If you have been to the school for the past, or are now studying, this show will remind you of those days, not too long ago. Why not video a few of your school friends and watch it together?

https://oneinamelonlord.tumblr.com/post/121031962149

Start watching “Who Are You: School 2015”:

7. “EXO Next Door”

“EXO Next Door” is not your usual drama. It starred in a series of web series, you guessed it, EXO! Shy, 23-year-old Ji Yeon Hee (Moon Ga Young) ends the life of every fan’s dream when EXO steps in next to her! The story develops, he ends up getting cleaner, and the kid destroys the resurface …

If you need some fangirling and fantasy to overcome the loneliness, then this show is for you!

Stunning antics are happening all over the place and will make your stomach laugh for your blues.

https://ohsehuns.tumblr.com/post/169860160659/exo-next-door-which-exo-member-does-she-like

The unexpected friendship between brother Sehun and Yeon Hee Kwangsoo (Jang Yoo Sang) steals the show seriously!

Yeon Hee tells you about all the emotions you will have if four idols move into your new neighbors!

https://soelgis.tumblr.com/post/119296649386/kdrama-meme-615-favorite-char character-ji

You never know what might happen in the future, so stay tuned and hope you live your own life! This is a fun way to keep the solitude at bay!

8. “Answer 1988”

Five friends kids make the story the story of life during difficult years, in the 80s. Hyeri Day’s Hyeri certainly demonstrates acting skills as the lead role of Sung Deok Sun. There is also Bo Gum and Ryu Jun Yeol Park to entice you and eliminate the damage!

https://yoonau.tumblr.com/post/137519048868/theres-a-sweet-and-kind-girl-in-our-class-named

This drama speaks for itself. You have to watch it! And if you’ve seen it, watch it again!

Start watching “Reply 1988”:

9. “Fight My Way”

If you want some inspiring drama to watch, then look no further! Ko Dong Man (Park Seo Jun) and his longtime friend Choi Ae Ra (Kim Ji Won) are both desperate for a cheaper job. His friends, Kim Joo Man (Ahn Jae Hong) and Baek Seol Hee (Song Ha Yoon), face difficult times after dating for six years. The exhibition below is easy to understand and relevant. Do we all have dreams?

https://kdramastuff.tumblr.com/post/161253528735

Knowing that you not only want more, even if you can just go outside and see your friends in person, will break the divide!

Start watching “Fight My Way”:

I hope this funny drama makes you a little lonely!

What drama do you want to start? Let us know in the comments!

vb2608 as K-pop and Shawol lovers. Writers and K-beauties are obsessed, you can see more of them on Instagram.