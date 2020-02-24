[9-london-put-names-all-people-appears-to-get-totally-incorrect]

London does have some peculiarly named streets, London Underground stations and cities.

We would not be shocked if you struggled to say some of these head-bogglers.

From Penge to South Quay, it can be challenging to pronounce this sort of names which so simply defy our knowledge of phonetics.

Here’s a listing of some notably tricky appellations of sites in London and the way you should really pronounce them.

We hope this will enlighten you to the correct pronunciations of key areas in and all around London and, most importantly, save you from any potential foolish errors…

Feltham

Pronounced: Fel-tum





Feltham pond





Feltham is a town in West London, well known for being the home of Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of iconic rock band Queen.

It is also the hometown of Britain’s most thriving very long-distance runner, Mo Farah.

When pronouncing ‘Feltham’, folks frequently fall into the entice of stating ‘ham’. This is a widespread mistake individuals make for other sites ending in ‘ham’, these kinds of as Streatham.

Turnham Green

Pronounced: Convert-um Eco-friendly

This is another put ending in ‘ham’ but, when again, we do not pronounce it.

In Aged English, ‘ham’ meant village or manor estate. In fact, Turnham Green employed to be a village, but it is now a public park.

Other common endings of sites include things like ‘ton/tun’, like Alperton. In Old English, this translates to an enclosed village or farmstead.

Penge

Pronounced: Penj

Penge is a district of South East London in the London Borough of Bromley.

Some historians feel the identify Penge derived from a Celtic phrase which means ‘head of the wood’. This is mainly because the district utilised to be surrounded by a forest.

This place-identify has left numerous dumbfounded. So, remember to replace the ‘ge’ with a ‘j’ when pronouncing it.

Dulwich

Pronounced: Dull-ich

Dulwich is a village-like place in South London.

An idyllic location of England, it is well-known for becoming the decided on place of retirement for previous British Key Minister, Margaret Thatcher.

The ‘w’ is pretty frequently silent in any spot title ending in ‘wich’, these types of as Greenwich.

The name Dulwich is imagined to have originated from the identify ‘Dilwihs’ this means a “meadow exactly where dill grows”.

Wealdstone

Pronounced: Weald-stun

Wealdstone is an region in North West London in the London Borough of Harrow.

It is the dwelling of Wealdstone FC, who was a single of the 1st soccer golf equipment to surface in a televised football match.

So, if you are a football fan, it is greatest to get your pronunciation right!

Maida Vale

Pronounced: Might-da Vale

Maida Vale is a residential district shut to Paddington Station, less than the Borough of Westminster. It has the infamous Minimal Venice Canal flowing through it.

It is also household to 7 BBC audio studios. BBC Live Lounge recordings are developed there.

Warwick Avenue

Pronounced: War-ick Avenue

Close to Maida Vale is Warwick Avenue Tube station on the Bakerloo Line.

The song ‘Warwick Avenue’ by Duffy makes reference to the station.

As a result, you could want to get your pronunciation proper and disregard the ‘w’ in Warwick when singing together to this Duffy classic.

Neasden

Pronounced: Knees-dun

Neasden is an place in North West London.

It was at the time hailed the “loneliest village in London”. So, there ought to be no position in traveling to Neasden, suitable?

Incorrect. It is property to, arguably, Britain’s initially genuine Hindu temple – known as a ‘mandir’. It is visited by Hindus all about the planet, and it undoubtedly is value the journey.





South Quay Docklands Mild Railway station

Pronounced: South Key

South Quay DLR station is positioned in East London, on the Isle of Dogs.

It is common to listen to men and women refer to the station, with an emphasis on the ‘Qu’. But it is in fact pronounced as ‘Key’.

It is value understanding the accurate pronunciation as it is a significantly exclusive spot in London, getting on the South Dock of the West India Docks.