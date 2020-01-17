9 of the best London spas to start the year off gently

This festive feeling has dissipated and we are now facing months and months of cold and dark days.

You may be trying Dry January or Veganuary, but we have another suggestion for you – one that we think might be a little nicer.

How about a great day at the spa to get rid of the stress of returning to work and make you feel your best for 2020.

Here are 9 of London’s best spas to try.

Akasha at the Cafe Royal hotel



There is nothing so tempting as a dip in a swimming pool

(Image: Cafe Royal Akasha Hotel)

Number one on Tripadvisor, you know this place will not be disappointing.

It has a huge swimming pool, a sauna, a jacuzzi and a private hammam – a Turkish bath.

The hidden oasis in the heart of London combines innovative Western practices with ancient Eastern traditions to offer a brilliant range of treatments, so you can be sure to find something you like.

Akasha also owns London’s first Watsu pool for bespoke hydrotreatment and guided meditation.

Hotel Cafe Royal, 50 Regent Street, London

Elemis’ house

Find out what’s going on at The House of ELEMIS and get your skin ready for summer. Take advantage of exclusive treatment offers and our Summer Skin event.

Learn more: https://t.co/yDt5ORHEgs pic.twitter.com/XjRVLD3amT

– ELEMIS (@Elemis) May 31, 2019

The Mayfair Townhouse offers treatments on the first floor or in the basement, with the ground floor the perfect place to buy products, and you can be sure that if you try the products, you will want to come back for a full experience.

Elemis focuses on the science behind the skin, specially designed for you, so it’s a great place for those with a specific skin problem.

House of Elemis. 2 Lancashire Court, Mayfair

ESPA Life

Imagine entering this pool

(Image: Espa Life, the Corinthia hotel)

Another great brand spa that this haven offers everything from hair and beauty treatments to acupuncture, osteopathy and Chinese medicine.

What makes this spa truly stand out is the decor – rather than the classic airy white spaces offered by many spas, they have black walls and floors and no daylight. But trust us, it works.

You feel completely removed from the real world, helped by the treatment pods distributed in the huge spa, and it is an ideal place to unwind.

Corinthia Hotel, Whitehall Place, SW1A 2BD

Cowshed Primrose Hill

It’s a different spa vibe, but we like it

(Image: stable)

It’s not quite as chic as the previous ones – it focuses more on pampering than the surroundings, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a great place.

Set in a farmhouse kitchen style, you feel at home when you sit in a huge chair to get a manicure or pedicure in front of a vintage TV. Or go down to a private treatment room for a massage or a facial.

Paradise.

Cowshed Primrose Hill, 115-117 Regents Park Road, NW1 8UR

The Porchester Spa

The beautiful interior of the Porchester spa in Bayswater

(Image: submitted)

The building in which it is located demonstrates the wonderful experience you are about to have.

You can enjoy the classic facilities – hammam, sauna, swimming pool and Turkish baths – as well as some treatments at a very reasonable price. You can indulge in a body scrub for £ 23, facials for £ 40 and massages for £ 33.

The Porchester Spa, Queensway, Bayswater, W2 5HS

Bamford Haybarn Spa at the Berkley Hotel

An ideal way to spend a summer day

(Image: Bamford Haybarn Spa, Berkley Hotel)

You can step out of the seventh floor spa into a secret rooftop garden with breathtaking views of Hyde Park from the Berkley Hotel. If the weather permits (maybe you will come back in summer), you can lie on a lounge chair among the leaves and flowers.

Inside, the city skyline can be seen through the arched windows of the temple-shaped pool where lounge chairs by the pool await you.

The range of Berkley Experience spa packages is quite something, especially the Berkley Rooftop Retreat which includes a day spa subscription, Bamford Jade Hot and Cold Stone Treatment or Bamford Body Signature Treatment, mini manicure and pedicure, the Signature Oskia Glow Facial and a two-course lunch with a glass of wine.

The Berkley Hotel, Wilton Place, Knightsbridge, SW1X 7RL

Symphony Skin Therapy Rooms, Sunborn London Yacht Hotel

You can relax in a spa aboard this magnificent yacht and follow it with afternoon tea

(Image: Sunborn Hotels)

The luxurious Sunborn London is a floating hotel moored on the Thames at London Docklands.

On board this magnificent superyacht is a spa – the Symphony Skin Therapy Rooms.

There is no swimming pool on board but the very experience of spending time being pampered aboard this boat must surely be special.

You could indulge in a facial, scalp or back massage, or splash a little more on a Cinetic-Lift Expert Gold Perfection facial lasting one hour and 45 minutes.

You can also treat yourself to an afternoon tea on board overlooking Canary Wharf and the Docklands.

Sunborn London, Royal Victoria Dock, London Docklands, E16 1AA

Dolphin Square Spa

The Moroccan-inspired setting is magnificent

(Image: The Dolphin Square spa)

When it’s gray and dark outside, you can be taken to the hot and vibrant climates of Morocco at the Spa in Dolphin Square.

Here, you will be pampered with Moroccan-inspired therapies and contemporary treatments in its sumptuous environment.

Perhaps you could use the Hamman or enjoy the Rhassoul ritual, where you apply Rhassoul lava clay on your body and relax in the warmth of a room. There is also a salt-impregnated hammam, believed to mimic the benefits of sea air.

The treatments on offer seem tantalizing exotic – perhaps you will go for the indulgence of the Moroccan rose or take the spice journey. The world is your seashell.

Dolphin Square, Chichester Street, Pimlico, SW1V 3LX

Thai Square Spa

Be transported to Southeast Asia without leaving London

(Image: Thai Square Spa)

Inside the building, which used to be Turkish baths, the decor includes rich Thai silk, traditional wood carvings, and gold murals.

It includes five Thai massage treatment rooms, six ritual massage rooms and a large VIP suite treatment room with private relaxation area and hammam.

If you visit the Sen area, you can alternate your time between the hot zone with the sauna and the hammam and the cold zones with the ice fountain and the jacuzzi.

There is even the magic cave in the salt house treatment room.

If time is a little short, you can book a half-day package from £ 215. Or if you have the whole day, there are day packages from £ 440. Expensive, but a memorable day for sure.

Thai Square Spa, 25 Northumberland Avenue, Westminster, WC2N 5AP

.