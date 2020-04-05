Children may benefit from home-based orders that many states have made during a coronavirus outbreak in the United States. According to a Gallup poll, the vast majority of children report “enjoyment” and “happiness” as they spend their days with their families.

Gallup reported in a survey of 1,039 adults in the United States who are parents of children under 18:

About nine out of ten parents of children under the age of 18 say that their children experienced enjoyment (89 percent) and happiness (88 percent) “for many days” before the day they were interviewed. However, with many children receiving distance education or homeschooling for part of the day instead of attending school, 65 percent of parents report that their children experience boredom.

Currently, five other negative emotions are much less common among children, including worry (26 percent), stress (24 percent), anger (24 percent), and sadness (20 percent). and loneliness (20 percent).

Stress and anxiety are largely limited to parents: about seven out of ten parents report experiencing those emotions themselves, each at least 40 percentage points higher than the comparable rate among children.

Gallup said parents also reported feeling happy or happy, but not as much as their children. But children were also more likely than their parents to be bored.

The Gallup Survey was conducted on March 24-27 of adults who are members of the Gallup Panel by random sampling.

The survey portion of the methodology said:

Gallup weighted the samples obtained to correct for non-response. Non-response adjustments were made by adjusting the sample to fit national demographics of gender, age, race, Hispanic ethnicity, education, and region. The demographic-weighted goals were based on the most recent data from the Current Population Survey of the Population 18 and older.

“For results based on any individual sample, the sampling error margin is plus or minus 6 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level. The subgroup error margins are higher.”

