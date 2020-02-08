9 secrets from a Gatwick airport employee you didn’t know

Working at the UK’s second busiest airport is certainly not your normal office job.

With more than 45 million customers passing through each year, working at Gatwick Airport means there is never a dull moment.

But there are also benefits and secrets that only Gatwick Airport staff would know about.

We have only collected a few.

1. Staff have their own separate security

No need to wait in line with everyone, the staff have their own entrance in the terminals.

2. You cannot buy duty free alcohol (or Chanel!)

One of the main advantages of airports is this duty-free discount, but staff are not allowed to buy alcohol, cigarettes and certain designer brands at terminals.

3. However, you benefit from a discount on the numerous tablespoons, as long as your shift is over

Staff get discounts on terminal pubs, so it’s probably the cheapest drink after work.

4. If you leave Gatwick, you can still benefit from your staff discount

Even better, when you fly for your own vacation, you get additional discounts on the terminal (usually around 20%). Sometimes there are additional staff offers.

5. When flights are delayed, your shift may be extended

The worst flight delay isn’t dissatisfied customers; it’s the news that your shift will likely be even longer. Especially if you are late.

6. You cannot bring water or aerosols to work and you must use these small plastic bags for small bottles of liquid

There is nothing worse than showing up for work and forgetting to take out your water bottle and then watch it throw in the trash.

7. If there is leftover food at the end of the day, airport staff sometimes share it

Like high street chains, there are sometimes leftover food items that are usually wasted. So, at the end of your shift, you can get a free meal at the restaurant next door.

8. You are told every day exactly how many customers will pass through these security doors

During the summer holidays, these figures make all the staff want to cry.

9. During your first few weeks, until you obtain a full security clearance, you must be escorted throughout the airport

Even the toilet.

