9 shots that present Hounslow is the ugliest spot in London

Nothing at all a lot at any time transpires in Hounslow, does it?

The large West London borough wherever you’ll find Chiswick, Feltham, Isleworth and Brentford couldn’t probably have nearly anything enjoyable to do.

There’s no remarkable views of the Thames, cosy pubs to consume in, or previous stately properties to visit.

And definitely no a person well-known from Hounslow has at any time manufactured record.

Just to demonstrate that nobody would ever want to stay right here, under are 9 pics that exhibit Hounslow is the ugliest spot in London.

1. There are no wonderful Thames views

The river look at of Chiswick Bridge is common at finest

(Impression: CC/ Jim Linwood)

You can expect to by no means see rowers sailing blissfully down the Thames under Chiswick Bridge.

Never ever.

2. There are not enough purely natural spaces

The 200 hundred acres of wild land on Hounslow Heath aren’t at all wonderful

(Graphic: CC/ Dksesh)

You’d under no circumstances come across adequate wild land in the borough for walks and picnics.

No natural magnificence here at all. None.

3. You will find very little enjoyable to do

The performers at Bell Square out of doors arts are not in the slightest little bit fun to check out

(Picture: CC/ Andy Aldridge)

There’s no probability you could check out reside performances for cost-free outdoor each individual other Saturday.

No likelihood at all.

4. It has no record

You will find only the 18th century state house of the fantastic British artist William Hogarth listed here

It would be absolutely impossible to go inside the household where by one particular of the country’s most famed artists lived.

5. There are no rather structures

It truly is not like the Syon Home Conservatory is breathtakingly pretty

(Graphic: CC/ Penny Halmer)

Individuals certainly never pay back shed masses to get married in very surroundings listed here.

6. There are no great Olympians from Hounslow

You will not likely see any giant murals celebrating great athletes from Hounslow, not even Mo Farah

(Picture: Russel Finex Ltd.)

You would not be capable to think of a solitary terrific athlete that grew up right here.

Not one particular.

7. Vacation is just about impossible

With only 19 stations to choose from it is challenging to envision how any one gets all over

(Impression: CC/ Ewan Munro)

There are only 11 Tube stations in the borough moreover 8 railway stations.

Not almost enough to make travelling genuinely rapid and effortless.

8. There is certainly no possibility of seeing cute farm animals up shut

This alpaca at Hounslow Urban Farm is not in the slightest little bit cute

(Graphic: CC/ Maxwell Hamilton)

No you would not come across any lovable rabbits, ducks or tortoises at an brilliant urban farm.

Allow on your own an alpaca.

9. It really is tricky to obtain a good pub

Isleworth’s Victoria Tavern just just isn’t cosy more than enough

(Impression: CC/ Jim Linwood)

There are not loads of brilliant pubs for all tastes which include proper classic spots.

