9 things Trump can do to save the coronavirus economy

Immersion into global markets on Monday will definitely add urgency to high-level meetings at the White House on Monday afternoon, with the aim of formulating coronavirus economic policy responses.

There are several steps the Trump administration can take to combat the economic drag on the coronavirus. They would probably prevent a recession from being taken, or at least guarantee that a crisis would be mild and short-lived. They could also alleviate some of the market panic by showing that the federal government is taking on its responsibility to seriously stabilize the economy.

Federally funded sick leave. While most workers in the United States have paid sick leave provided by their employers, about a third do not. Many of the workers without sick leave are low-paid or paid hourly workers. They are less likely to have access to “rainy day” funds for a period of weeks without income.

This creates a dangerous incentive for workers who may have coronavirus but are not paralleled to continue working, risking spreading coworkers, clients and people on the journey. Due to the content of the virus, we need to compensate those workers for performing the public service of staying at home if they are sick.

The loss of income for these workers also threatens with a destabilizing effect on the economy, reducing consumer spending. Of course, workers who are not receiving income will have to reduce their spending. But many health workers will also reduce their discretionary spending to create a financial pillow in case they get sick. In an economy heavily dependent on consumer spending, this could have serious detrimental consequences.

Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer seem to be calling for a mandatory employer-paid illness, which the U.S. Left has long been calling for. That would be a mistake, especially right now. Many companies that do not currently offer paid sick leave are small enough that having to pay employees who unexpectedly do not work would be untenable. It is even more so when public fears for the coronavirus are slowing sales in restaurants, retail stores and other public places.

Fortunately, there is a better alternative: federally funded sick leave. The U.S. government should announce that it is ready to send checks to employees with coronavirus. (If it’s easier to administer, you can send the checks to employers who continue to pay their employees.) This has the added benefit of putting the burden of paying bills on the institution with the least cost of funding, the government federal. With Treasury yields so far below one percent, the government can easily afford to add to the deficit in paying sick leave.

Parents too much. This sick leave should also be available to workers with children in areas where schools have been closed. It would be counterproductive to close schools, but expect parents to find alternative day care centers for their school-aged children. If schools pose a danger of virus spread, there will also be a nursing home. So we have to compensate parents for the income we want to give up not working. This is not a technical data sheet, it is the fulfillment of people who are bought in a way that gives us the rest of the public health benefits.

Overcome unemployment benefits. Under common circumstances, we do not want unemployment benefits to pay too much or to last too long, as this risks discouraging unemployment in search of a job. When layoffs occur because the underlying economy moves away from employment in one industry, we want employees to look for employment in other industries.

This does not apply to Americans who may be temporarily out of work because people have greatly reduced their spending on recreation, travel, tourism and food. No need to worry about keeping your “reserve salary” too high, at least in the short term. So go ahead and expand your unemployment benefits – increase the amount available and the length of your stay – especially in the most affected industries and areas.

This will have the added benefit of discouraging panic savings, at least a little, because people will be more confident that they will be able to maintain their consumption if they lose their jobs. And when they lose their job, it will prevent consumer spending from plummeting, acting as an automatic stabilizer of the economy.

This should be federally funded. State budgets are likely to be overwhelmed by falling employment, slower economic growth, and demand for public services. The federal government’s ability to borrow at ultra-low rates makes it the ideal source of funding here.

Small business tax holidays. Small businesses should be able to postpone tax payments during the public health crisis. This will provide them with a source of liquidity in the event of a drop in sales due to a public panic.

Payroll tax cuts. Temporarily alleviate the tax burden on workers and businesses by suspending part of the payroll tax. This will immediately increase pay for home workers, adding to consumer spending and allowing families to pay off debt or save to strengthen their balance sheets. Think of it as a temporary replacement for the federal government’s lower borrowing costs and higher household borrowing costs.

Basic income guarantee. Hopefully, we won’t have an American version of Wuhan, a city that is basically forced to close completely due to an outbreak. But if we do, the government should stand ready to support the income of people in any heavily geographically affected area with cash payments similar to disaster relief planned for flood or hurricane victims.

Extend the Small Business Loan Service. The government should provide generous low-interest loans and loan guarantees to small businesses. Even the largest companies in the most successful sectors – such as airlines – should be able to take advantage of temporary government-sponsored lending facilities. We do this for banks and other financial institutions. Given the coronavirus threat, it makes sense to extend the idea that government is the last resort in the non-financial business sector.

Free trial and affordable treatment. The test for the uninsured should be taken by the federal government, and also for the treatment of confirmed cases that require hospitalization or prescription drugs. We want to encourage widespread testing. We don’t want American families to worry about financial ruin if a loved one needs to be hospitalized for coronavirus.

And when developing a vaccine, make sure it is available to all Americans for free.

It keeps America Great. President Donald Trump’s campaign was controversial because he insisted on talking about the threats to America and the failures of U.S. policymakers that other politicians and the media neglected, such as immigration and bad trade. That is why he was also successful. Trump told us he could see the threats that the rest of us could see and take steps to fix things.

This is what the American economy and financial markets need today. We chose a president who would arrange things. We chose a man of action. It would be a tragedy if the President’s advisers persuaded him to imitate his predecessors who denied the devastation in the industrial zone of America, and laughed at the idea that America should be great again.

In a crisis, when people seem to panic, government must intervene as a source of stability. The U.S. government, almost exclusively in the world, sees its own cost of financing has fallen out of crisis, as shown again by Treasury returns. You don’t have to worry about a deterioration in your balance sheet or a decrease in cash flows, because when the danger comes, investors around the world demand bonds from our government.

“Governments can be cool stability, while individuals have a good reason for terror. In other words, governments can be counter-cyclical in the broadest sense of the term, “Joe Weisenthal wrote to Bloomberg in a newsletter Monday.

We can’t keep the United States big by ignoring the coronavirus threat. But if President Trump acts with his boldness and decisiveness, the coronavirus can’t help but keep us cool.