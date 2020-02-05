9 Things You Will Only Understand If You Are Tooting

People might think that they know most of London pretty well, but there are some things that are only known by those who lived and grew up in a place.

Tooting constantly feels as if it adapts as it gets stuck.

Yet even with the new faces and the perpetual changes, there are things that will only be understood by someone who has lived there for a long time.

We’ve put together a list of nine things you probably won’t understand unless you’re from Tooting. Discover them below.

1. You are a different brave if you swim in the Lido in winter

The British Cold Water Swimming Championships take place at Tooting Bec Lido and we feel you have to be hardcore enough to participate (Photo by Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

We all know, when summer arrives, that Tooting Bec Lido will be in full swing.

However, what happens for about eight months a year that it pretty much freezes?

Most people obviously prefer to spend this time in a cozy pub or buy hot food on the market, but there is a hardcore group that does not care about this little question of warmth.

Members of the South London Swimming Club have the right to access the 90 meter swimming pool even when South London is more like the South Pole, and some of them even participate in the Cold Water Swimming Championships.

Rather you than me.

2. You have spent about a day of your life queuing for Lido

While winter queues are obviously nonexistent, summer queues can be something else.

When it’s the time of year when the kids have separated and are looking for something to do, nothing really stands out like a swim in one of the largest public pools in Europe.

Even with such a huge pool, there isn’t enough space for everyone, which may mean that there are times when you wait for an age for your turn.

If you’re a regular at Lido during the summer months, you probably wouldn’t want to know exactly how much time you’ve spent in queues in your lifetime.

3. Everyone has heard of our huge Chicken Cottage

It’s really big (Photo – Google Street View)

Oddly enough, when Londoners think of Tooting, many of them think of the huge Chicken Cottage which is not far from Tooting Bec train station.

It’s fairly famous “the biggest chicken cottage in Europe” – but anyone who has been there several times will know that this is quite a disappointing feat.

OK, yes, the size of the sign on the front of the takeout is huge, but there are barely 50 seats available and it’s no bigger than an average McDonald’s.

4. And there are better local alternatives…

Without trying to disparage an iconic Tooting institution, if you walk back and forth for a few minutes, there are what I think are better alternatives.

If you want something a little more quality, Meat and Shake offers a special lunch where you can buy a hamburger with fries and a drink for just £ 5.99 – a price similar to a meal at Chicken Cottage.

5. Being near the end of the Northern Line has its advantages

Sadiq Khan, probably boasting that he can get a seat every time he catches the subway at Tooting Broadway (Photo by Mary Turner / Getty Images)

You could have a longer commute to work than most people who use the Northern Line, but you have seats, beautiful seats.

This may not be as true for anyone going up to Tooting Bec, but at Tooting Broadway, you will normally have no problem getting a seat when you head for central London.

Being one of the furthest stops from the city center can be boring, but it has its advantages.

It’s pretty nice when you find yourself comfortably seated while everyone seems to be fighting for the next available seat.

Plus, we have tube stops – not many other places in south London can say that.

6. If you’re looking for the funniest karaoke in town – The Mayfair Tavern’s the place

This could only apply to local karaoke heads, but if you know, you know.

Located between Tooting Bec and Tooting Broadway, The Mayfair Tavern Irish pub has its fair share of characters.

Every second Friday, it’s a karaoke night, and you’ll likely see an eclectic range of songs from a wide demographic range.

Don’t be surprised if you plan on making one and meeting up at the bar four hours later only stayed on the last orders.

7. You have to get out more…

Tooting has pretty much everything you need, which can lead you to not be as adventurous (Photo by Mary Turner / Getty Images)

Although it’s only a few minutes by tube to so many other amazing places in London, it can sometimes be difficult to find motivation when there is just about everything you need on your doorstep.

On Broadway, you have all your essentials. For food, you have markets, good restaurants, McDonald’s, KFC, Greggs, Subway, etc.

For clothing, there is a Primark, TK Maxx, JD and various other stores as well as charity stores.

You can then add many banks, a Poundland, a Specsavers and much more.

So, basically, you don’t really need to leave unless you have something planned elsewhere, which can be both a blessing and a curse.

If you live elsewhere in London and need to travel elsewhere to get something you need, you can often find yourself discovering new things to do or see.

If you live in Tooting, you may find yourself caught in a bubble.

8. You’ve probably tried almost every kitchen

Tooting is a bit of a melting pot of people from different cultures and races.

With that comes a wide range of incredible cuisines.

Tooting Market is the perfect place to showcase these flavors, and if you’ve spent enough time in the market, you’ll probably have tried food from almost every corner of the world.

While the region has a “curry corridor” where there is a wide variety of different South Asian dishes to try, if you go to the market, you can also try a lot of different dishes such as Lebanese, Japanese, Portuguese or Guyanese .

9. You played bingo where Frank Sinatra and the Rolling Stones played

The Rolling Stones, possibly playing somewhere other than Tooting (Photo by Rich Fury / Getty Images)

Sadiq Khan, one of Tooting’s most famous residents, has described the Bingo Gala Hall as his favorite building in all of London.

It is probably the most recognizable building in all Tooting.

However, what now houses bingo was once much more exciting – a place for music.

And not just any music venue, which has hosted global superstars such as the Rolling Stones and Frank Sinatra.

We doubt, however, that Mick, Keith and the boys will play it on their next world tour.

.