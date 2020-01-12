9 unique and fun ways to watch LSU vs Clemson from home

Loading...

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – The tigers will win the national college football playoff championship, but which ones and how will you look?

Will Clemson win in consecutive years or will LSU Tigers win for the first time in the elimination system? There will be many ways to watch and listen.

Traditional broadcasting starts at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, with play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler and stand commentator Kirk Herbstreit. On the ESPN app and WatchESPN.com, you can watch the MegaCast. Among the angles presented, an AllCam for the 22 players on the field, several SkyCams, views of the winning line, a RefCam and pylon cams for a total of 15 viewing options. Also on the ESPN App and WatchESPN.com is the cinema for coaches. Mike Gundy of Oklahoma State, Jeff Hafley of Boston College, Derek Mason of Vanderbilt and Gary Patterson of TCU are expected to be the four coaches presented at the Coaches Cinema Hall. The beginnings of RefCast will include several former and current ESPN and WatchESPN.com application managers. On ESPN 2, you can find FieldPass with Adam Amin and Steve Levy. They will be broadcast from behind the scenes with guests such as Pat McAfee and Dan Orlovsky throughout the broadcast. ESPNEWS will broadcast the Command Center, which includes up to four different views with live statistics and real-time driving graphs that run in conjunction with the action of the game as it unfolds. Looking more for a hometown vibe? The ACC network and the SEC network will broadcast the Hometown Radio option from ESPN. ESPN Classic will broadcast the game with natural sound of the Superdome, including the group’s performances, to provide an organic feel in the stadium to fans watching the broadcast. Will you be on the road? ESPN Radio will also broadcast the match.

Whichever way you look, it should be a close match. The LSU should have an advantage in the field. Oddsmakers estimated that playing in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome was worth at least one point for the Tigers.

LSU is a 5-point favorite, but ESPN gives Clemson a 55% chance of winning the match.

