9 ways to save on trips to Croydon

If, like many people, you feel the pressure on your bag at this time of the year, you may be looking for ways to reduce your expenses. A great way to do this is to find cheaper or free entertainment for your evenings and weekends.

Living in a city like London means that we are always tempted to spend our money. A cool new bar has appeared, this amazing restaurant is trying a new menu, there is a critically acclaimed show in the West End. Wherever you turn, there are shops and places of entertainment that persuade you to spend.

But if you take a closer look, there are so many things to do around you that cost little or no money. Even in Croydon, there are so many fun ways to spend your time for little money, whether you are in sports, the outdoors, relaxation, entertainment or culture.

Museums are just one of the amenities at Croydon that won’t damage your bank account

1. Play basketball for free

No need to pay for an expensive sporting activity or other kind of entertainment. Why not organize a basketball session in one of the Croydon parks because it’s completely free. Basketball baskets can be found at South Norwood Lake and Grounds, Upper Norwood Recreation Ground, Selsdon Recreation Ground and Rickman Hill.

2. Orienteering at Lloyd Park

Lloyd Park is a great place for orienteering

If you like the great outdoors, one way to save money is to go orienteering because, again, it’s completely free. The Croydon Council has prepared three orientation maps for Lloyd Park which you can download here.

3. Get lost in a book

Well, it’s not a day in itself, but it’s still a perfectly nice way to spend a weekend.

Wait until the weather is so dark that you wouldn’t want to go out anyway, quickly visit the Croydon central library, borrow a book or two for free, put on your most comfortable clothes and spend the day on the sofa.

4. Take on the Park Run Challenge

Park Run is great for several reasons. It’s an amazing way to get good exercise, but it’s also something to get up on and do on a Saturday. It’s also free! If you don’t want to spend money for the rest of the day, at least you’ve done something in the morning.

5. Explore Croydon Minster

Everyone is invited to call Croydon Minster for a look

The funeral site of six Archbishops of Canterbury, Croydon Minster is steeped in history and you can visit it for free every day except Thursday.

During the Heritage Weekend open in June, you can even climb the 125-foot tower to the bell hall and the clock.

6. Enjoy a picnic in Addington Hills

Ok, that may be more of a summer thing, but instead of going to an expensive restaurant, why not buy supermarket snacks for a fraction of the price and go to Addington Hills Viewpoint where you can admire London .

7. Spend the day in some museums

Forget the natural history museum, Croydon has its own museums that you will love to explore and they will certainly save you money as they cost nothing at all to get in. That means you could even justify a coffee drink afterwards.

The Croydon Historical Museum and the Croydon Airport Museum are all favorites.

8. Visit the Crystal Palace Park farm

Definitely one for the kids, you can go to this farm to see goats, chickens, Shetland ponies, pigs, rabbits and guinea pigs.

You can also handle snakes and lizards in the exotic room.

9. Browse the Surrey Street Market

So it may mean spending money if you find something you like, but it’s still a pretty cheap place. In addition, it is the oldest market in London dating from 1236.

You may just want to go there to browse the stalls and then taste some delicious food.

